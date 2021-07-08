Application Development Program offered to young Grand Bahamians

PROGRAM LAUNCHED – The Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama and the United States Embassy, New Providence, have partnered to provide the Fulbright Application (App) Development Program to Grand Bahamians between the ages of 18 to 30 years old. Pictured from left are Fulbright Specialist Facilitator Aaron Saunders, CEO and Founder of Clearly Innovative Inc.; Minister of State for GB Se. J. Kwasi Thompson and Fulbright App Development Program Lead Coordinator Raquel Hart. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama and the United States Embassy, New Providence, have partnered to provide the Fulbright Application (App) Development Program to Grand Bahamians between the ages of 18 to 30 years old.

The purpose of the program is to foster and encourage young persons to take advantage of industries within the technological area, particularly here on Grand Bahama as it is dubbed the technical hub of the country.

According to Minister of State for Grand Bahama and for Finance, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, the Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to partner with the United States Embassy and welcome the program’s facilitator to the island, to share with the participants.

“We want to welcome Aaron Saunders, who is a Fulbright Scholar and will be here in Grand Bahama over the next few weeks to teach an application (App) Development Course. In Grand Bahama, as many people know, we are building the capacity in technology and building human capacity in the technology field.

“We are also focused on building our young people into entrepreneurs and we are partnering with the Fulbright Scholars and United States Embassy to provide an App development course in Grand Bahama,” Thompson explained.

The course introduction began on Friday, July 2.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Saunders is here to teach that course. We also understand that developing the Apps that are on our telephones have really, now, become not just a way of communicating but it is a way of commerce.

“It is the way of banking. It is really the way of doing business and transferring money. One of the skills that we wanted to make sure our young people can get into, is developing their own applications.

“Again, you can imagine, this can be used throughout the island of Grand Bahama. Every business in Grand Bahama can probably use some form of an App. Every institution can probably use some form of an App because it is an easy, convenient way of communicating with the public; communicating with your customers. And so, it is a skill that we believe that young people on Grand Bahama in particular, should have and it should assist them when it comes to starting their own business, and assist them when it comes to finding employment as well,” said the minister.

Fulbright App Development Program Lead Coordinator Raquel Hart had further remarks.

“On Friday, July 2, we began with an Open House and we are pleased to announce that we have 60 registered young people between the ages of 18 and 30, who will be participating in this six-week program.

“We officially began on Monday, July 5, with two cohorts – one for advanced and one for beginners. We are very excited to be able to afford this opportunity, free, to these participants. A course of this magnitude would have usually cost thousands of dollars and so, we are just grateful to the minister and the Office of the Prime Minister, Grand Bahama and the United States Embassy in Nassau that are the lead sponsors,” said Hart.

He also thanked stakeholders, including Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and Aliv that have partnered with organizers towards the success of the program.

“At the end of the six weeks, we are pleased to further announce that these participants will walk away with a certificate and be able to begin building apps. The Office of the Prime Minister has also agreed that persons who have successfully completed the program, will be eligible for seed funding.

“This will lead to more entrepreneurship in our community, and as the minister would have stated, it also helps us to continue to build capacity as it relates to the technology hub here on Grand Bahama Island,” said Hart.

Fulbright Specialist Facilitator Aaron Saunders, CEO and Founder of Clearly Innovative Inc., a mobile development firm, noted that the purpose of his company was to provide a service he enjoys.

“(The service) is to offer business solutions, but also to give opportunities to, mostly, young people of color; to have an apprenticeship where they can come, get paid and learn how to build mobile development applications.

“That is how I got into the education space; by running this through my company. Also, when I started my company, it was also my intention to figure out how I could potentially offshore work to individuals that look like me. Offshore work to India, Europe or other places. I had always hoped to figure out some way to end up here in the Caribbean, to be able to run a program,” Saunders said.

“Hopefully, the outcome from the advanced class is that we will have some applications that can be deployed to both the Apple and Google Play Stores. With the beginner’s class, we hope to plant the seed so that they can learn the lessons, have the support that they need and then go onto the next step.

“At the end of the day, to me, it is really about building technical capital in our community. The idea is that when we have an idea, we want to be able to look to someone that we know, someone who we are acquainted with and say, ‘I need help doing this.’

“I hope to do my part here and hopefully, everyone will find the course beneficial. I am very thankful to everyone here, and I look forward to working with the young folks to provide them with structured guidance on how to build a mobile solution,” concluded Saunders.