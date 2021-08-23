AML investing $3.5M to relocate QH’s store

MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT – AML Food Limited continues to express confidence in the island’s economy with multi-million-dollar investments, including the recent relaunch of its Lucaya Solomon’s store and the announcement of the relocation of the Queen’s Highway location for March 2022, to the former City Market/Winn Dixie site. Pictured is CEO and President, Gavin Watchorn. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

“Looking ahead we are very excited about the relocation of our Queen’s Highway Store, to our new home in Downtown Freeport, set for March 2022.”

So, said AML Foods Limited President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gavin Watchorn.

He noted that the company remains committed to Grand Bahama.

After the historic Hurricane Dorian, September 2019, Watchorn added that the decision was made to relocate to the former City Market/Winnie Dixie site.

“As you are aware our Queen’s Highway location suffered tremendous losses as a result of Dorian. While some people may have questioned whether we would ever reopen the store, our commitment to Grand Bahama was never in doubt.

“We will be investing a further $3.5 million to reopen this store and look forward to providing the residents of mid-town and Western Grand Bahama the great experience that they used to receive at our Queen’s Highway location. This store will be the first of our new, smaller footprint format and Grand Bahamians will be the first to see this new concept,” Watchorn revealed.

“We expect our investment in the downtown area will act as a catalyst for further redevelopment and we are looking forward to working with the Government of The Bahamas and the (Grand Bahama) Port Authority to get other investors working downtown again to bring Downtown Freeport back to its glory days,” he added.

AML’s total investment of over $5 million in Grand Bahama is a sign of confidence in the long-term success of the island and of its people, said the CEO.

He said also that there is more to investing than just the. buildings and equipment.

“A company must invest in its people and in its community to be successful in the long term. At AML, we are committed to the development of our team and will provide every opportunity to ensure that the management and supervisors of our new location will be promoted from within our team. We expect our team of 40-plus employees will join the already 200 Grand Bahamians who are a part of the AML team and priority will be given to all Grand Bahamians for new positions there,” Watchorn noted.

AML is also fully invested in the communities and the well-being of those communities it serves.

“Whether it is through food program assistance, supporting local groups or organizations or working with NGO’s (non-governmental organizations).

“We have provided more than $100,000.00, annually, in cash and in-kind to Grand Bahama. Most recently, Solomon’s partnered with the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and will provide a donation of $30,000.00 over three years to support the needs of the Home,” informed the CEO.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Finance expressed his delight in the news of AML Food’s commitment to the island.

“For those of us who have been in Grand Bahama for years … I have been in Grand Bahama all my life and can remember what the downtown location was and what the downtown location means for those vendors downtown. We are so pleased that they have decided to reopen that location. It will do wonders for the downtown area. We anticipate that it will be a catalyst for other businesses – restaurants, cafes, other retail businesses – that will be able to feed off of the traffic that this location will provide,” said Thompson.

He added that the government is working on a project that will be announced shortly, which will also enhance the entire downtown area as well.

“We are pleased with the progress that we are seeing and we are pleased with the promise of a renovated and rejuvenated, revitalized downtown area of Grand Bahama.

“Our complete recovery, though, is really dependent upon how we manage COVID-19. We cannot talk about the enhancement of the economy or the enhancement of Grand Bahama without mentioning that we must continue to fight against COVID-19.

“I want to encourage members of the public, plead with members of the public that if you are not yet vaccinated please take this opportunity to go to the Susan J. Wallace Center and become vaccinated,” said Thompson.

He shared the vaccination website.

“You can go to the website (www.vax.gov.bs). We know that there are times when the website is challenging in terms of being able to book an appointment, because of the added interest in persons wanting to become vaccinated. But they are taking walk-ins at the Susan J. Wallace Center.

“We are encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated to please go and get vaccinated at the center. That is going to be the solution to us controlling COVID-19 in Grand Bahama and controlling COVID-19 throughout the country,” said the minister.