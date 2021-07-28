American, Bahamian, Dominican workers in industrial park tragedy

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT – Three men – an American, a Bahamian and a Dominican – lost their lives Tuesday afternoon at an industrial site. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Three men – an American, Bahamian and Dominican – lost their lives Tuesday (July 27) afternoon, in the industrial park area of Grand Bahama, on property owned by City Services Ltd.

When this daily arrived on scene, investigating officers were in their early stages of collecting evidence and acquiring information as to what transpired to result in the deaths of the three men.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Rolle, Press Liaison Officer for the Northern Bahamas provided the media with an update at the site.

“Sometime today, around 4:15 p.m., the police received reports of an industrial accident located on one of City Services’ properties. As a result, officers responded and upon their arrival they met three males who were said to be unresponsive at the time.

“Initial reports are that the three men were doing some work on a floating tank at this location here in the yard. During that time, they all became unresponsive. An employee from an adjacent property came over to assist with the removal of the three bodies,” said Rolle.

EMS (Emergency Medical Services) were called to the scene and pronounced the three males lifeless.

Rolle added that an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

“At this time, police are still investigating this matter and once we have more information we will provide it to you.”

Police were unable to provide official identification of the trio at the deadly scene.

“Based on the initial reports, the men entered the pit, one at a time. Once the first male did not return, the second individual went down to search for the first male. When he did not return the third male went down and also did not return, thus causing the employee of the adjacent property to come and make some enquiries. He found the three men unresponsive.

“When we arrived here, the bodies were already retrieved from the tank. A fourth male who works on the adjacent property came and assisted in the removal of the bodies.

“Investigators are still combing the area trying to preserve as much evidence as possible,” informed Rolle.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. a hearse removed the last body from the scene.

Thereafter, City Services released a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Following is the statement in its entirety:

“City Services Ltd., deeply regrets the terrible loss of three workers today. One Bahamian, a long-time employee of the company, and two foreign nationals, all were preparing scrap metal for export from Grand Bahama when a tragic accident occurred.

“The company is contacting next of kin and helping police with their investigations. City Services directors were at the scene immediately after being notified and worked to ensure that the relevant authorities had full accessibility to the accident scene and access to our staff.

“The owners, directors and staff of City Services send their prayers and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and are devastated about today’s events,” concluded the statement.