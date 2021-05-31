Aliv continues partnership with BTVI

CHECK PRESENTATION – Pictured from left are Aliv Marketing Operations Manager, Kendika Campbell-Moss; Aliv Communications Manager, Gravette Brown; Chief Executive Officer of Cable Bahamas, REV and Aliv, John Gomez; President of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Dr. Robert W. Robertson and BTVI Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson. (PHOTO: SHANTIQUE LONGLEY)

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently entered a two-year $14,000 partnership with Aliv to assist with BTVI’s commencement ceremonies. In addition, one student from the Nassau and Freeport campuses will be the recipient of the Aliv Award of Excellence which includes $500 cash each.

The partnership between BTVI and Aliv began in 2017.

Aliv made the first check presentation of $7,500 during a courtesy call BTVI’s President paid on newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cable Bahamas, REV and Aliv, John Gomez.

During the visit, Gomez underscored the significance of the partnership and its alignment with Aliv’s goals.

“We are a very young company and because of that we love investing in the youth of the nation as well. We relish the role that we play in being able to provide an avenue for them to be able to continue their careers and build their professional lives, so the partnership we have had with BTVI for the past four years has been a fruitful one. We look forward to continuing it and building upon it to make sure the youth of the nation are given an opportunity,” said Gomez.

Meanwhile, Aliv Communications Manager, Gravette Brown, highlighted the company’s mandate in investing in education and their hope to extend their partnership with BTVI to go beyond donations, ensuring BTVI’s graduates have real opportunities in employment or entrepreneurship.

“This linkage to BTVI has been historically important to us because we are able to invest directly in engineering and STEM education, especially being able to invest in Bahamians getting these technical skills that are needed to help build and develop the country,” said Ms. Brown.

BTVI President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson thanked Mr. Gomez for the company’s continued support of the institution; he took the opportunity to formerly congratulate Gomez on his new role and stated that he looks forward to expanding the partnership.