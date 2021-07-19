Airport progress going well: Sen. Thompson

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for Finance, Grand Bahama

The Grand Bahama International Airport is now in the hands of the government “completely.”

So, affirmed Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Finance on Saturday, July 17.

Also, the redevelopment plans are moving forward, and progressing steadily according to the senator, who is also the governing Free National Movement candidate for the upcoming general elections.

“The Grand Bahama Airport has now been completely taken over by the government. We said we were going to purchase it, we have done so and it is now in the hands of the Airport Authority.

“The management team is, again, the same management team that was in place prior, but they have now transferred over to the Airport Authority. We are very comfortable in terms of the continuation of the progress of that airport.

“We have also seen the additional space that the airport was working on. That has now been opened up, and so, we have more space at Immigration and Customs. There is a brand-new building that has been completed now, that will take those international arrivals.

“However, the government is also working on the long-term plan and so, we have already hired the consultants and those consultants are hard at work in preparing the agreement documents to attract those persons who want to partner with the government to build, fund and develop a brand new Grand Bahama International Airport,” Thompson revealed.

An initial meeting has already been held with potential partners, he confirmed.

“They have already had their first meeting with potential partners, to inform those partners what they are looking for and to also allow those partners to be able to ask additional questions.

“And so, we are moving ahead with those development plans. We are moving ahead with attracting the right partner to help us in funding; help us in managing and help us in designing that new airport,” said Thompson.

Whether or not the entire new airport facility will be developed at the current location remains to be determined.

“We do not know that yet. The design will tell us where it will go,” said the minister.

On Thursday, April 29, the Government of The Bahamas and by extension the Bahamian people, became the owners of the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Freeport Airport Development (FAD) Company Limited, created for the acquisition of the 2,500-acre airport property.

At that time the Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar, with much excitement stated: “Today, I am absolutely delighted to be in the great City of Freeport to take part in this ceremony involving the acquisition of the airport for and on behalf of, first, the wonderful people of Grand Bahama and second, the strong and resilient people of The Bahamas.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, our months and months of negotiations are finally over and the signing of the documents before us today, for ownership title of this airport, will be vested in the people of The Bahamas.

“Specifically, this airport will be transferred over to The Airport Authority, which, as many of you know, is a one hundred per cent government-owned entity, used by the government to retain one hundred per cent ownership of all of its 30 airports.”

According to D’Aguilar, with the acquisition of the airport back in April, the Government of The Bahamas now owns 30 airports in The Bahamas.

“The airport here in Freeport was probably the last large or substantial airport in The Bahamas that was not owned by the government. This Minnis-led administration and this minister of aviation, is of the view that this airport, here in Freeport, the gateway into Grand Bahama should be owned by the government.

“Almost every major airport in every major city, in every country on the planet is owned by their government. That is a fact. They may in some cases be operated by an experienced airport operator, but the ownership of the land, the buildings, the runways and taxiways are almost always owned by the government,” said the aviation minister.

He added that the Bahamian taxpayers have all been informed that the purchase price of the airport is $1, plus the assumption of a portion of staff related costs which should not exceed one million dollars.

“The Airport Authority is purchasing almost two thousand five hundred acres of land, an 11,000-foot long runway that was recently resurfaced, taxiways, ramps, some building, etcetera, all for under one million dollars. I will let you all come to your own conclusion, on whether that is a good deal, but I am an astute businessman and I can tell you, that standing here today, it seems like a great deal to me,” stated the Minister of Tourism and Aviation, at the time.