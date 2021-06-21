Adventure of the Seas’ home-porting gives GB much-needed financial push

ECONOMIC BOOST – Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) homeporting/procurement inauguration voyage of its cruise ship Adventure of the Seas, according to stakeholders, will assist in giving Grand Bahama the economic boost that is desperately needed. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) homeporting/procurement inauguration voyage of its cruise ship Adventure of the Seas, according to stakeholders, will assist in giving Grand Bahama the economic boost that is desperately needed.

“Today is indeed a good day for Grand Bahama. If you do not remember anything else that I say today, remember these words: I have never been more hopeful or optimistic about the future of Grand Bahama than I am today,” said Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson.

Thompson made the statement Friday (June 18) at the Freeport Harbour, during the official welcoming ceremony of RCI’s Adventure of the Seas.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the prospects of Grand Bahama are indeed bright.,” he added.

Thompson noted that the RCI group has been great long-standing partners on Grand Bahama and The Bahamas in general.

RCI has partnered with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for well over 50 years.

“Today they have now come forward with home-porting which is a tremendous game changer. There is only one request that I have of RCI when it comes to home-porting. You have come today and will come again for the next few months, but we want you to permanently set up a home porting project in The Bahamas.

“That means ladies and gentlemen that we must be on our ‘A’ game. We want to show RCI and all cruises who are interested in home-porting that we know how to home-port in The Bahamas and that we will be a tremendous partner for you. We will ensure that we accommodate you so that you will have an easy decision to make when it comes to continuing with this home-porting project.”

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar furthered that this latest development will transform the country’s tourism sector in a positive way, affording new job opportunities for persons previously employed in the sector as well as for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“It has been 16 long and painful months that no cruise ship has stopped here in Freeport. With that being said, I wish to extend a very warm Bahamian welcome to Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and express our collective gratitude for its decision to homeport in The Bahamas, particularly at this time, when The Bahamas needs it most.

“As you are aware, the COVID-19 global pandemic has centered upon countries around the world, beginning in March of last year. With The Bahamas being one of the most tourism dependent countries in the world, sadly we were negatively impacted, way more than most.

“To make matters worse, this pandemic came at a most inopportune time, when The Bahamas, and particularly Grand Bahama was at its most vulnerable, trying to rebound from the ravages of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated parts of this island and Abaco,” said D’Aguilar.

“And so, it is with open arms and a heart of gratitude that The Bahamas welcomes and embraces Royal Caribbean’s decision to, for the very first time ever, start a cruise right here in The Bahamas and include in its weekly itinerary, a stop in Grand Bahama.

“Today, 1,068 passengers and 918 crew are on this ship. Today marks the ability for the Grand Bahama economy to feel the rebound of tourism that is clearly underway. Starting and ending a cruise in The Bahamas, or home-porting, has never happened before; that is why this cruise is so historic.

“I am also delighted to report that cruises from South Florida to The Bahamas, will resume, in many instances, far earlier than we first anticipated,” informed the minister.

Vice President, Government Relations, The Americas, Royal Caribbean Group Russell Benford, expressed that RCI is committed to be a major player in Grand Bahama’s resurgence following the devastating Hurricane Dorian and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island’s economy.

“This is a very, very special occasion. After a 15-month long suspension in global cruise operations, we are finally returning to our home in The Bahamas. The Adventure of the Seas is the first Royal Caribbean International ship to return to the Western Hemisphere.

“Royal Caribbean enjoys a strong relationship with the spectacular island of The Bahamas that goes back decades. For the first time ever, we are home porting from The Bahamas, so there is even more reason to celebrate. Home-porting brings great economic opportunities for the country. Here in Grand Bahama we are provisioning and fueling, we are working with tour excursion providers to introduce new and exciting global and cultural experiences for our guests.

“Our guests are extending their cruise vacations with pre and post stays to do a deeper exploration of The Bahamas, including the Family Islands. We are forging deeper relationships with local businesses and suppliers, retailers and restaurants, taxi drivers and tour operations. They all stand to benefit tremendously from our home porting program,” said Benford.

He noted that these have been challenging times in the travel and tourism industry, but with the availability of the game changing vaccines there is finally the feeling of tremendous optimism.

“After more than a year of staying home and missing out on special moments and milestones, with family and loved ones, people are eager to get back out there and seek new experiences. It is due to the tireless work and incredible support of our partners in government, the tourism sector and local businesses that we are here today.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing collaboration of all of our partners and especially for the confidence shown by this country’s leadership. The residents of Grand Bahama are still putting their lives back together after Hurricane Dorian swept through this island and then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. There is still more work to be done, to fully recover and we remain committed to giving support to our partners to overcome adversities. We look to the future with much hope for The Bahamas,” added Benford.