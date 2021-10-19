ADRA makes special donations, footwear, T-shirts to Boys’ Club

ADRA DONATION – Members of the Falcons’ Boys Club recently received donations of tennis shoes and T-shirts courtesy of ADRA Bahamas, the relief arm of the Seventh Day Adventists Church. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Young men enrolled in the Falcons’ Boys Club recently received a sizable donation of brand-new tennis shoes and T- Shirts, courtesy of ADRA Bahamas, the relief arm of the Seventh Day Adventists Church, The Bahamas.

Pastor Darrin Rolle, director of the Falcons’ Boys Club said he was truly thankful to ADRA Bahamas and countless others who continue to pour into the lives of the young men who are members of the organization.

“Today we have some beautiful tennis (shoes) and T-Shirts that will be presented to members of the Falcons’ Boys Club. I want to say how thankful I am for this opportunity, to see that corporate Grand Bahama and private donors continue to make contributions to the lives of our young men,” Rolle said on Thursday (October 14) afternoon.

The presentation was made at Champs Community Center, home of the Falcons’ Boys Club.

ADRA (Adventist Development Relief Agency) Bahamas Project Officer, Marnika Dean, noted: “We have been in existence for over 50 years, internationally, and we are the official humanitarian arm of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.”

She added that it was an honor to present the tennis shoes and T-Shirts to members of the club on behalf of ADRA Bahamas.

Rolle responded: “On behalf of the officers and members of the Falcons’ Boys Club, we would like to say how thankful we are for the Adventist group.

“For the past several months I have seen this young lady driving up and down on the island of Grand Bahama, doing the various things that the Adventists have been able to do, in terms of distribution

“This afternoon 24 young men will receive brand-new tennis; the remaining kids will receive shirts. On behalf of Lionel Morley, Philip Wedderburn, myself and all of the officers of the club; Pastor Rick Schuessler and Champs Missions out of Orlando, Florida I want to say thank you to ADRA for this kind gesture.

“This is going to go a long way and I hope that the relationship that we establish today will go a long way,” concluded Rolle.

The Falcons’ Boys Club continues to make strides on Grand Bahama, as construction on Phase Two of the Champs Community Center is expected to be in place by the end of November.