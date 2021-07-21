Administrator Smith pays courtesy call on BIS Grand Bahama staff

Senior Administrator for Grand Bahama, Katherine Smith, on Tuesday, July 20, visited the offices of Bahamas Information Services at Millennium House, in Freeport.

During her visit, she met with Assistant Director Ricardo Lightbourn and discussed matters surrounding NEMA and the current hurricane season.

Administrator Smith also met with other staff members, including BIS writers Andrew Coakley and Robyn Adderley.

Shown from left are Anastacia Saunders, Receptionist; Tanya Munroe, Production Assistant; Andrew Coakley, Writer; Administrator Smith; Mr. Lightbourn; Robyn Adderley, Writer; Shervoine Roker, Janitress. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)