Administrator Smith claims to be ready for LG challenge

KATHY SMITH, Island Administrator, City of Freeport

Recently appointed Island Administrator to the City of Freeport, Kathy Smith, has declared that while this is her first time serving as in the post of Family Island Administrator, she is up to the challenge.

In an interview recent with this daily, Smith assured residents of service to the best of her ability.

“As an administrator, I want to ensure that the people of Freeport and the wider community of Grand Bahama are served to the best of my ability, and that all capital works that are implemented by the government come to fruition,” she added.

Smith stated further that her job´s purpose is to serve the people of Grand Bahama and Freeport, specifically.

“My role here is to be the substantive administrator. I am partly responsible for hurricane and disaster preparedness. I am also responsible for the City of Freeport Council and the administration of the day-to-day management and operations of the administrator’s office.”

Having already served, officially, in office for a short time Smith revealed that she has had a fair share of persons coming to the office seeking assistance, particularly those still recovering from Hurricane Dorian, coupled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since I have been here, people have come to this office asking for assistance. The good thing about it is that the emergency support function is made up of all of the heads of the government ministries and agencies here in the City of Freeport. What I have been doing is directing them to the necessary agency or ministries that can assist. Social Services is one of the agencies that most persons seek help from,” Smith said.

In terms of hurricane and other disaster preparedness, Smith said that she has established a committee inclusive of members from all relevant government ministries and agencies.

“As we are all aware, the Hurricane Season begins June 1 and ends in November. Since I have been deployed to the City of Freeport, I have formed a committee of 14 within our emergency support function group, under the Grand Bahama Disaster Preparedness Committee. We meet once per month and the group consists of 14 heads of government and agencies that are responsible for the preparation of disaster or hurricane in Grand Bahama. This committee is made up of (the areas of) transportation, communication, public works and engineering, international assistance, hazardous materials, shelters, food and international integration as well.

“The reason that the committee was formed was so we could have all of the heads which are responsible for disaster and preparedness under one roof, where all of us work together to ensure that if there is a hurricane or other disaster, that we are all prepared and on the same page,” Smith pointed out.

In terms of shelter protection for the fast-approaching Hurricane Season, the administrator disclosed that some 20 shelters are ready.

“There are 31 named shelters; and 20 of the shelters have been inspected and are ready. The other 11 should be up and running in short order. There are just minor repairs and scheduling issues that have prevented those 11 from being certified as being ready.

“As the season approaches, the most important thing I want to do is encourage Bahamians, especially Grand Bahamians to be prepared. As Bahamians, we are procrastinators, and we are stressing that it is time to prepare now. We need to start preparing by cutting trees around our homes, securing important documents and having emergency numbers readily available. We also need people to identify the shelters that are closest to their homes and make sure that all of the important information that you need, in the event that there is a hurricane or disaster, is readily available to you.”

The administrator also shared some of the services the office offers that residents may not be aware of.

“The Office of the Administrator to the City of Freeport provides services to the general public, such as will drafting, wills (contents), conveyances, affidavits, permits and ‘No Objection’ letters. Whatever a person may need within the City of Freeport, and our office can help, we assist in any way that we can. The services have always been in place here, but apparently many of the residents were unaware of the services that the Office of the Administrators provide,” said Smith.

She concluded by stating the following: “I was deployed to Grand Bahama in December and have been here in this position since January 11. This is my first posting as an administrator. So far, I love the City of Freeport and the island of Grand Bahama, in general. I love the pace of the island; I am really enjoying the city.”