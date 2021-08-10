Adjusted curfew hours for GB, extension draft request tabled

NEW CURFEW HOURS – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced new curfew hours for the island, taking the time from 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. (BIS PHOTO: ULRIC WOODSIDE)

Due to the increase in COVID-19 positive cases on Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that the island’s curfew hours will revert to– 9:00 p.m.-5 a.m.

Several other islands, including Abaco, New Providence, Eleuthera and Exuma had their curfew changed as well.

Dr. Minnis said that the new hours will come into effect on Wednesday, August 11, as he addressed the nation Monday on August 9.

“To help combat the spread of the virus I wish to announce, on the advice of health officials, that effective Wednesday, August 11, 2021 new curfew hours will be as follows – on Grand Bahama the curfew hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“On the Exuma mainland, the curfew will be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. On the Abaco mainland, curfew hours will be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. On New Providence and Paradise Island, the curfew hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“The curfew on North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, will continue to be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. I wish to note that the curfews will be strictly enforced and that enforcement is being increased,” said the nation’s leader.

Additionally, Dr. Minnis announced that the Emergency Orders which are set to expire on Friday, August 13, have been brought before Parliament to be extended for another six months, thereby expiring on November13, which he promised will be the final extension to the Emergency Orders.

“My government has used these legal measures in the pandemic to create public health rules and social measures, to protect, and to save Bahamian lives and livelihoods.

“It was the intention of my government, that depending on the state of the pandemic, we would move toward concluding the use of the Emergency Orders this month, and to transition to a new legislative framework as more Bahamians were vaccinated,” he added.

Government plans had to be, temporarily, adjusted as a result of the surge in new cases, hospitalizations and death, he said.

“The surge has required us to temporarily adjust our plans in order to immediately save Bahamian lives and to protect our economy. My government has set a plan to further combat this wave and to transition the country to a new post-Emergency Orders regime after this deadly surge subsides.

“As a result of the arrival, soon, of new vaccine supplies, we will be able to begin the transition process away from the Emergency Orders,” noted the prime minister.

“I wish to announce that my government will seek the approval of Parliament for one final extension of the Emergency Orders. This will be the last extension of these Orders. After approval by Parliament, I can announce that the Emergency Orders will end, at the very latest, November 13, 2021.”

On Tuesday, August 10, during a brief sitting in the House of Assembly, for consultation, a new proposed legal regime for The Bahamas was tabled, as Dr. Minnis said during his National Address.

If passed, the extension will come into effect at the conclusion of the current Emergency Orders, which is set for August 13.

“We will table for widespread public consultation, the Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Management Bill, 2021. Let me emphasize that this is only a draft,” Dr. Minnis said Tuesday morning.

“It is not the final bill. We will table it for consultation, because we want your advice and your feedback. We seek the advice of the Official Opposition.

“We would like the input of the religious community, businesses, NGOs, labor unions, other organizations and individuals, so we can make the legislation more representative before final passage and enactment. Again, I emphasize that the Bill is being tabled for consultation,” reiterated the prime minister.