Additional vaccination centers attract crowds

MORE VACCINE CENTERS – As of Saturday, August 28, Grand Bahamians and residents will now be able to choose the COVID-19 Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations and also have access to additional vaccine centers, said Dr. Danny Davis, a member of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Consultative Committee. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Residents flocked to the Foster B. Pestaina Hall, Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Saturday and Sunday to get their Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.

The church’s hall was designated on Thursday (August 26) as one of the island’s additional vaccination centers, as the government pushed toward getting more than 60 percent of the residents vaccinated within the next six weeks.

With the opening of additional centers in Grand Bahama, those wishing to be vaccinated have options of longer hours and weekend appointments.

And, those who were unable to access an online appointment, have the opportunity to walk in and be given the jab.

Dr. Danny Davis, a member of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Consultative Committee travelled to the island to announce the rollout and subsequent administration of the vaccines on Thursday.

“Our primary location for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson rollout (for Grand Bahama) will be at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Hall (Foster B. Pestaina Centre),” Dr. Davis told media personnel on Thursday, August 26.

“We also have locations in Hunters and we have a location in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock and West End. We are covering Central and Western Grand Bahama. We hope to roll out to the eastern end of Grand Bahama in the coming weeks.

“With the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, they will both be available at all of the above sites. To supplement this rollout, starting on Monday (August 30), we will also offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at the Susan J. Wallace site.

“This allows us to provide more vaccination opportunities and also, of course, more vaccination for the people of Grand Bahama,” said Dr. Davis.

He expressed satisfaction over the options being provided.

“The committee is actually quite proud that we are able to do this today. We have 1,000 appointments available for this weekend alone. Going into next week at the Susan J. Wallace Center, we expect to have another thousand or maybe over 1,200 appointments available for the public to book for that venue.”

For the Foster B. Pestaina Centre at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King hours of operation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning this Saturday (August 28) and Sunday (August 29).

“Central Zion Baptist Church in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. We are also operating again at Central Zion on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. And so, we have all day on Monday and then the evening on Tuesday, so persons coming home from work can stop in and receive their vaccinations. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available at that location,” he added.

The Freeport News learned that some 1.700 residents were vaccinated over the weekend with the opening of the additional vaccination centers.