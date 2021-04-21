ACP Greenslade takes serious issue with assaults on officers

ZERO TOLERANCE – Incidents involving police officers, who are put in harm’s way, while executing their duties, will not be tolerated or taken lightly, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Incidents involving police officers, who are put in harm’s way, while executing their duties, will not be tolerated or taken lightly.

So, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aston Greenslade, officer-in-charge of the Grand Bahama and Northern Districts.

Greenslade’s remarks came hours after a young Grand Bahamian male was charged before the courts for assault, resisting arrest and other infractions of a police officer while he was on duty.

GB’s top cop told the media on Monday (April 19) that there has been an upsurge in instances of aggressive actions against police officers.

“It has been brought to my attention that there has been a recent increase in matters involving members of the public assaulting police officers, while officers are attempting to execute their duties.

“Notwithstanding such attempts, I am pleased to report that all individuals responsible for the offences in the mentioned matters were arrested and placed before the courts. The most recent incident involved a routine traffic stop, which resulted in an officer sustaining injury,” said Greenslade.

“First and foremost, I wish to address members of the public who seek to break the law. I warn you that my officers will not be complacent in the execution of their duties. Please, be mindful that these officers are efficiently trained and will use necessary force to enforce the law.

“Furthermore, be advised that we take matters of this nature very seriously and all violators, without exception, will be dealt with, to the fullest extension of the law,” he pledged.

Explaining what transpired during this latest incident Greenslade said the following: “A traffic cop was on duty at a static point and he attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver stopped some distance away from him. The officer proceeded to the location and he questioned the driver, asking him for his name and address.

“Under the Traffic Law, failing to give your name and address to a police officer is an offence for which one can be arrested. The driver refused to give his name and address. The officer had the car passenger door slightly opened; he was in between the road and the car.

“The driver then actually pulled off with the officer clinging onto the vehicle. He dragged him some distance. The officer subsequently fell, injuring himself and was taken to hospital. The culprit in that matter was arrested and taken before the courts.”

Questioned about the officer’s condition Greenslade explained.

“He received minor injuries and so, he has a few days off from work and is home resting, but it could have been a more serious matter. This could have been a matter where if he continued to drag the officer, the officer might have used deadly force, because his life (the officer’s) life was in danger at the time.

“But I am happy that it did not get to that. The driver used good, common sense and he stopped and the officer was able to do his job.”

Recalling another incident, Greenslade noted that, again, an officer was dealing with a traffic matter and the person failed to give their name and address.

He added that the individual was warned and as the officer attempted an arrest, that person also resisted.

“We also had a shooting incident in the Eight Mile Rock area, where someone wantonly discharged a firearm in the presence of police officers. They too were taken into custody and placed before the courts. We are finding these matters becoming too frequent now, hence my reason for asking the public to cease and desist forthwith,” said Greenslade.

“I implore members of the public to not allow such trivial matters, such as a traffic citation, to spiral into serious criminal matters. When cited, simply pay the fine or attend court to attest the citation.

“In this latest incident, what initially was a simple traffic matter has now escalated into a criminal offence that could have ended more seriously for the suspect or the officer involved.

“To this end, I would like to thank the Grand Bahama community. The vast majority of Grand Bahamians are law abiding citizens, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Grand Bahama Division, have been getting full cooperation and support from members of the public, not only during traffic stops, but as it relates to COVID-19 protocol and other matters. We have been getting full cooperation and I want to thank the Grand Bahama public for their assistance,” he noted.

“I think, personally, as the Assistant Commissioner responsible for Grand Bahama, the vast majority of Grand Bahamians cooperate with police. They are friendly with the police and are law abiding citizens.

“We have a good working relationship, we do our community outreach program. Every day we have officers in the schools; we have officers doing community walkabouts. We balance our policing in this Division; we are 50 percent enforcement and 50 percent community relations,” added Greenslade.