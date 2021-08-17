ACP Cunningham looking forward to Northern service

NEW GB POLICE CHIEF – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theophilus Cunningham, who took office effective immediately, said he is looking forward to serving the Northern Bahamas. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Ensuring that crime remains minimized in Grand Bahama and the entire northern region is the focus of the new police chief.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theophilus Cunningham took office effective immediately, following the announcement by former top cop for the district ACP Ashton Greenslade on Friday (August 13).

Greenslade, who served in Grand Bahama for 18 months, leaves office to return to New Providence to head the crime division.

During a press conference on Friday Cunningham said that he looks forward to serving the district.

“I look forward, with enthusiasm, as we partner with this team of officers to partner with the communities and the business sector which will definitely assist us in creating safer communities and reducing the fear of crime.

“In addition, this hard working, dedicated and committed group of officers will work and partner with the citizens in the various communities that we serve to ensure that crime is minimized and to create and improve a better quality of life within the district,” Cunningham added.

On the other side of the “coin,” Cunningham noted that the team, as a unified force moving forward, will police the district by the consent of the people and not by force.

“Creating safer communities is one of the Commissioner’s (Paul Rolle) priorities in the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2021. I look forward to working with this team,” the new police chief for GB said.

He thanked God and Commissioner Rolle for the opportunity to be serving the district at this time and ACP Greenslade for the excellent job in policing the Northern Bahamas.

“I would like to wish him God’s speed … on his family and his future endeavors, as he goes into New Providence to head crime. He has my support,” Cunningham concluded.