ACP Cunningham becomes new GB, north region chief

NEW GB POLICE CHIEF – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theophilus Cunningham will now head the northern region, effective immediately, taking over from ACP Ashton Greenslade. Pictured from left are Chief Superintendent Kevin Mortimer; Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas Police District have a new chief.

Assistant Commission of Police (ACP) Theophilus Cunningham will now head the northern region, effective immediately.

Outgoing ‘top cop’ for the district, ACP Ashton Greenslade, made the announcement during a press conference at police headquarters Friday (August 13) morning.

“It is with pleasure this morning that I hand over the remit of the north to ACP Theophilus Cunningham. Mr. Cunningham is not only my colleague, he is my friend and I am confident that he will do well here in the Northern Bahamas,” said Greenslade.

He expressed satisfaction in where he took the northern region in policing.

“When I took over this remit 17 months ago from ACP Samuel Butler, retired, I said that we will build on what Mr. Butler left behind. I think that we did exactly that.

“I do not want to get into any numbers this morning, but I would be remiss if I failed to say that from January 1 to now, we have recorded one homicide in Grand Bahama. That is the first for a while. The last time that happened was in 1999. I am sure that the team I am leaving behind along with the leadership of Theophilus Cunningham will continue, for the rest of the year and on December 31, to report one homicide for Grand Bahama,” he added.

Greenslade said many worked very well with him.

“I want to thank the Commissioner of Police (Paul Rolle) for allowing me to serve as the commander for the Northern Bahamas. I want to thank my team, my senior command and my contracted officers for their hard work, commitment and dedication to duty. I also want to thank ACP Ken Taylor, who was with us during our fight against crime. Also, Chief Superintendent Brian Rolle, who is now in Eleuthera. I would also like to thank the media that I had a great relationship with.

“I would also like to thank the Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini communities for their support, encouragement and cooperation. Last but not least, I want to thank my dear family back in Nassau for their understanding and support,” acknowledged Greenslade.

Despite challenges with respect to COVID-19, “law and order was the order of the day,” said Greenslade.

“In March of last year, I walked into the pandemic, COVID-19. Prior to me coming here, the officers I met here … my senior command and my contracted officers, they had just come out of Hurricane Dorian. The officers were a bit stressed, they were a bit fatigued but despite that they continued to fight crime and the pandemic.

“It was all of our first time going through a pandemic, this COVID-19 monster. Eventually, my officers started to fall down right around me, with this virus. It was a touching moment for me, but I never cowered and I continued to encourage, motivate and work alongside the team, leading by example.

“At one stage we had 200 officers out on sick leave with COVID. When the media questioned me on that, I thought at the time that if I had said that we had 200 officers out the criminal element would have taken over. And so, I dodged around the question. We continued to fight crime and the pandemic,” said Greenslade.

He noted that at the end of the day, the district came out with no loss of life.

“We did not allow crime to take over and from then to now, we have been fighting this pandemic. I said, when I took over, that I would do 50 percent enforcement and 50 percent community initiatives.

“At one time the public cried out about the road checks. We police by the public consent and so, I thought it fit to ease up a bit. Since then to now, we have not had any complaints about road checks. We still have our road checks; we still have our enforcement, but we have not had any complaints. What really struck me was that I was receiving complaints from law abiding, decent citizens. That is why I decided to ease up a bit and we did just that,” noted Greenslade.

Traffic fatalities, last year, were a challenge for the team.

“We had on the streets, my traffic chief and I, a good, decent hard-working senior policeman Supt. Jeremy Henfield. We met, strategized and again, in terms of traffic, we did our enforcement.

“They are still doing their enforcement, today as we speak. We did community initiatives, reaching out to the public. I am happy to report that so far this year, we only recorded four traffic deaths. Last year we had 16. We are looking good; we are trying to save our people’s lives and we will continue in that vein.”

Greenslade demit office as the chief of police for the Northern Bahamas immediately and will return to the capital to serve as the head of crime.