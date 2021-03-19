Abaco resident, Bain, 23, arraigned on murder charge

CHARGED WITH MURDER – Raymond Bain, 23, center, of Sandy Point Abaco appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in the Freeport Magistrate’s court #3 on Thursday (March 18) afternoon, on the charge of murder. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Raymond Bain, 23, of Sandy Point Abaco appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in the Freeport Magistrate’s court #3 on Thursday (March 18) afternoon, on the charge of murder.

Bain was represented by attorney Simone Brown.

Laing informed both Bain of the particulars surrounding the charge before him. The magistrate told the defendant that it was alleged that he on Sunday, March 14, while in Sandy Point, Abaco by unlawful means, did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of 26-year-old Laphonso Stuart.

Laing further informed Bain that the charge was an indictable offense; therefore, he was not required to enter a plea, adding that the matter will proceed with a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

As the Magistrate’s Court has no jurisdiction to grant bail for such an offense, Bain was informed that bail was denied, but however, he could apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, Bain was informed that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until the adjourned date of May 25, 2021 for trial.

Additionally, Bain was charged with possession of ammunition. He was informed that the particulars of the said offence were that he on Sunday, March 14, was found in possession of eight live rounds of ammunition while in Sandy Point, Abaco.

Laing questioned whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the offense, to which he responded: “Not guilty.”

While he did have jurisdiction to grant Bain bail on that particular charge, Laing informed the defendant and his lawyer that bail was denied.

However, again, Laing noted that bail could be sought through the Supreme Court.

Bain’s second charge was also adjourned until May 25, for trial.

Speaking on behalf of her client, Brown informed the court that she was preparing to make a formal complaint regarding allegations that her client was beaten about his body during his arrest.

The attorney said that she wanted to make it known, at the first possible instance, to inform the court of her client’s allegations.

“When he was arrested in Sandy Point, Abaco, he was beaten and punched in the stomach,” alleged Brown.

Laing subsequently informed Brown that he would make note of the allegations and have them placed on record.

Bain’s arraignment and murder charge stemmed for a fatal shooting in Sandy Point on Sunday, March 14, which claimed the life Stuart.

According to police reports, officers on that northern island were alerted to a shooting incident which occurred on Bay Street, Sandy Point, Abaco, near a business establishment, shortly before 8:00 p.m.

“Inquires revealed that the deceased, an adult male and a group of persons from the Moore’s Island community were at the dock area, known as the creek. The victim was approached from behind by a male, who produced a firearm and shot him to the head. Both the victim and the assailant fell into the sea, under the dock.”

The assailant was subsequently seen fleeing the scene.

“The victim was assisted out of the water and taken to the Sandy Point Clinic, where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

The following day – Monday, March 15 – police, acting on information, went to an abandoned building in the Casuarina Point Community, where they found, and arrested Bain.