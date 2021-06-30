Abaco male charged, faces two counts of manslaughter

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES –Abaco resident Astrele Joseph (second left), 43, was charged with two counts of manslaughter Monday (June 28) afternoon. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until September 29. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Marsh Harbour, Abaco resident Astrele Joseph, 43, was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbie Ferguson on two counts of manslaughter charges Monday (June 28) afternoon.

Clad in a pink and blue shirt, black pants and black shoes, Joseph, in court #3 of the Freeport Magistrate’s Court, was arraigned in connection with the alleged drowning deaths of two Haitian nationals.

Ferguson informed Joseph and his legal representative, Uel Johnson, that it was alleged that on June 10 at Grand Bahama Island, being alone or concerned with others, he did cause the death of Wedge Tulmay (juvenile male) by means of unlawful harm.

On the second count, Ferguson told Joseph that it was alleged that on the same time, place and date, together with others or alone, he caused the death of an unknown female, also known as (aka) Jane Doe, by means of unlawful harm.

Joseph was asked whether he understood the charges before him to which he responded, “Yes.”

Ferguson further informed the defendant that due to the nature of the offense he was not required to enter a plea.

Subsequently, she informed him and his counsel that a preliminary inquiry (PI) will be held where the Magistrate’s Court will sit, hear the evidence and determine whether or not he should stand trial at the next available sitting of the Supreme Court in Freeport, where he will then appear before judge and jury.

Again, he was asked if he understood, to which he responded, “Yes ma’am.”

While the Magistrate’s Court does have jurisdiction in such a charge as manslaughter as found under the particular section of the law, Ferguson denied him bail but advised that he may apply to the Supreme Courts for such.

“I am not minded to grant bail and will forward it to the Supreme Court,” stated Ferguson.

Another issue of concern that was raised in the court was Joseph’s status in the country.

Joseph told the court that he was born in Haiti; however, he claimed to be in possession of residency status to live in The Bahamas.

Ferguson asked to see evidence of such, but Joseph said that he was not in possession of such documentation at the time. However, Joseph said he would be able to provide it to the courts.

Ferguson subsequently remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until September 29, when he is expected to return to court for trial.

The double manslaughter charges levied against Joseph stemmed from the incident which occurred on Friday, June 11, where eight persons, including an infant were rescued at sea after the boat they were on capsized off of the coast of West End. Two persons, a juvenile male and an adult female, were pronounced dead by the medical team of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) upon their arrival at the Marine Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force headquarters on Grand Bahama.