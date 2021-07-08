9 Cubans charged for illegal landing

CUBANS CHARGED – Nine Cubans found in the area of Cay Sal Bank were charged with Illegal Landing in the Freeport Magistrate Court on Wednesday, July 7. They will be held at the Detention Center in New Providence until repatriation. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BID)

Nine Cuban immigrants were discovered on a Cay in the Cay Sal Bank, Southern Bahamas on Saturday (July 3) by crew members of the United States Coast Guard Robert Yared.

The group was taken aboard the vessel, checked and later handed over to Bahamas Immigration Department (BID) in Grand Bahama on Tuesday, July 6.

According to reports, sometime around 8:00 Tuesday morning the Cubans were transported by Coast Guard to the Lucayan Harbour.

The six men and three women claimed that they had departed their country on Monday, June 28 onboard a 16-foot rustic vessel, heading for The United States.

Two days following their departure from Cuba, they beached the vessel in the Cay Sal Bank vicinity.

Upon receiving the Cubans from USCG officials, local Immigration officers transported the group to the immigration headquarters for processing.

They were also examined by staff members of the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority.

On Wednesday, July 7, the nine Cubans were arraigned in Freeport Magistrate’s Court #2, charged with Illegal Landing.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, they all pleaded guilty and were ordered to be deported back to Cuba.

Additionally, another Cuban, Raul Sanchez Castellanos, 35, also appearing before Ferguson, was charged with Overstaying.

The particulars are that the defendant was found in Freeport, Grand Bahama on July 3 after the expiration of the seven days granted to him by the Director of Immigration on June 7, 2021.

He pled guilty to the charge, was convicted and ordered to be deported to his country of origin.

Also, arraigned in Court #2 was Haitian national Jermaine Dezilien, 45, who was charged with Illegal Landing.

The particulars revealed that Dezilien was found in Grand Bahama on Monday, July 5, 2021, having landed from a place outside of The Bahamas without the leave of an immigration officer.

He pled guilty to the charge, was convicted and ordered deported back to Haiti.

The 11 migrants were turned over to BID officials, who will expedite their transport to the Detention Center in New Providence and thereafter, their deportation to their various native countries.