9 candidates to contest West GB, Bimini seat

LARGEST BATTLE CENTER – Pictured from left in top row are Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe (FNM), Obie Wilchcombe (PLP) and Stefan Hall (COI). In bottom row from left are Mario Mott (DNA), DaQuan Swain (Independent) and Randall Cooper (KGM).

Nine candidates were officially nominated, on Friday, August 27, to contest the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat.

Free National Movement Incumbent Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe is the lone female among eight men, Obie Wilchcombe, Stefan Hall, DaQuan Swain, Mario Mott, Randall Cooper, Wesley Peet, Obrien Rolle and Hyram Rolle.

Following her official nomination, Parker-Edgecombe spoke with media personnel.

“We need opportunities in West GB and Bimini and I will continue to agitate for those opportunities.

“I am so grateful to all of those persons who continue to support the FNM as well as myself, as I represent the constituency of West GB and Bimini. It’s about working together as a team to ensure the success of our community and that is what we will continue to do.”

Newcomer to the political scene, Coalition Of Independents (COI) Candidate Stefan Hall said that one of the items on his party’s agenda is empowerment.

“What we bring to the table is empowerment. We want to give our country back to the people. For too long now the people have been suffering, especially in West GB and Bimini. It’s time for change and now is the time for us to rise up and be that change,” said Hall.

Hall added that he is “extremely” confident of his chances at the polls, come September 16.

He based that confidence on his relations with the people in West Grand Bahama.

“I relate to the people. I don’t just come and visit every four years. It is time for the constituents of West GB and Bimini to see what we are worth. We are not going to be second anymore, we are going to be first in this nation,” Hall stated.

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP)Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Obie Wilchcombe noted that he wants to complete the work his party started in the constituency.

“I want to complete the work I started. You would see that we’ve had the school and the Administrative Complex to be completed; the transformation of West GB … there is no reason for West GB to be secondary to Freeport.

“We are going to call for more people to have opportunities and for more development,” he said.

Other priorities for Wilchcombe will be health care and creating a sound economic community.

As for his chances of returning to parliament as the representative for the constituency, Wilchcombe said he is very confident.

“We are very confident because of the people. We have been in the struggle and our struggle has proven to be successful thus far. We will continue to work, but the people make the decision. Once the people are with you, you will be successful.

“That’s my success story, the people of our country, and I intend to work very closely with the people. So yes, I am very confident, but also humble and taking nothing for granted,” said Wilchcombe.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate Mario Mott claims that residents are tired of the two major parties and are looking for a change.

“The DNA is offering that change,” he stated.