65 illegal nationals repatriated to Haiti

Sixty-five Haitian nationals were repatriated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti onboard a BahamasAir flight on Tuesday, July 6.

Forty-seven males, 16 females and two minors made up the group.

The process was carried out by a joint team of Immigration and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers and all Ministry of Health safety protocols were strictly enforced.

Officials issued a warning to the public that it is a criminal offence, punishable by law to harbor illegal migrants in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. If caught, enforcement agents say offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The repatriation exercise was carried out in accordance with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) guidelines.

For further information, interested persons may visit the Immigration website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call the hotline anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.

Immigrations officials emphasized that they are committed to executing the mandates of the agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies, and international stakeholders, to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of The Bahamas.