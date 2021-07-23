49 students successfully complete BTVI’s ICT program on GB

BTVI GRADUATION – Forty-nine Grand Bahama students made history recently – Friday, July 16 – when they successfully completed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Program, which was a joint initiative between the Government of The Bahamas Ministry of Education and Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd brought remarks via video message. Minister of State for Grand Bahama Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson was on-hand to congratulate the graduates. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Forty-nine Grand Bahama students made history recently - Friday, July 16 - when they successfully completed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Program, which was a joint initiative between the Government of The Bahamas Ministry of Education and Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

The students completed the program over a period of three years, during their summer breaks, which ultimately equipped them with ICT certification as well as college credits, even before completing high school.

Via a video message, to the graduates who along with family and friends assembled for the drive though ceremony on the grounds of Freeport Bible Church, Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd congratulated the graduates on a job well done.

“My dear beloved graduates, this is truly a celebration. You have not only obtained a significant contribution to your professional career, but you have made history as the first cohort in the revolutionary ICT Program which is a partnership between The Bahamas Government and BTVI, to increase employability opportunities and tighten the skills gap.

“You have all performed exceptionally well amid what many view as the most tumultuous and calamitous events in our lifetime. First the monster storm called Dorian in 2019 and then the invasive and invisible enemy COVID-19 in 2020, which still plagues us today.

“Grappling with these harsh realities thankfully, you emerged victorious in your pursuits. However, this ceremony is bittersweet. As we honor your achievements we remember our dear student Mateo Bethel, who began this journey with you but lost his life tragically during Hurricane Dorian. May the Almighty God grant eternal comfort and peace to his family and loved ones,” said the minister.

He told the graduates that through the ICT Program, they have been gifted with invaluable opportunities, most of which are not common among high school students. “You were afforded hands-on training in the field, obtaining college credits and international certifications. You are on the road to success in a globally competitive environment. I was so pleased to learn that the entire class exceeded the program’s minimum requirements, which means that all of you are now eligible to attain an Associate’s of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology Management, within a year, as opposed to the customary two-year spam.

“Meanwhile, you must realize that these certifications are a springboard for greater accomplishments. As you tap into your gifts and abilities, it is imperative that you map out a plan to achieve your goals, as you work toward building a sustainable future,” said Lloyd.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson also brought remarks.

“I want to say a personal word to the students and to the parents. I was there during, I believe, one of the first classes that you had at BTVI. I was there when you completed your first year and now I am here to see you graduate.

“Out of all of the programs, I believe that we have seen and that we have put forward during the last five years at the Office of the Prime Minister, I believe that this program is the one that I am most proud of,” Thompson said.

“The diligence of your students, the determination of your students really motivates me every day because they have faced obstacles that other students have not faced. They have gone through challenges that other students have not gone through, but yet they have not just completed this program but have exceeded expectations. This is a very special moment for me, a very special moment for BTVI and a very special moment for the government.”

BTVI President Dr. Robert Robertson noted that the students’ achievements are to be commended and hopefully, will be emulated in Nassau as well.

“This ICT Program was initially created in Freeport and strategically expanded for the past three years. The project survived Hurricane Dorian and COVID-10. Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd, has a vision to expand quality education across the entire country using technology and dual enrollment. Minister Lloyd has charged BTVI with developing tech force ready graduates and we thank him for his support.

“We are proud of our graduates and we welcome them to the BTVI family, where we currently serve more than 6,000 students annually. Of this number, more than 1,500 are taking IT Classes, including programming and ICT courses, both of which are supported by Minister Kwasi Thompson. We know how hard the students have worked and we salute you,” said the president.

“I am delighted to state that the graduation rate for Freeport exceeded 90 percent. I would encourage you here in Freeport to please talk to your colleagues in Nassau, where the graduation rate is a little lower. In any case, this group in Freeport has also earned more than 250 professional industry certifications and a minimum of 21 college credits. Indeed, you are in good company.”

Robertson advised the students to continue with their education.

“Please consider upscaling to be ready for the growth that is clearly in the future of Grand Bahama. By way of context, Freeport is the designated knowledge hub of the country. To achieve this, it requires a skilled and available labor force. The ICT program is a step in the right direction. It is systematic, fact-based, industry approved and will incrementally build the required IT talent pool for Grand Bahama and the entire country.

“The world's changing; online classes will continue in one form or another. ICT skills will position you graduates for many job options. Whether we like it or not, ICT skills are key to closing the global skills gap and the skills gap in The Bahamas.

“Graduates, you are a part of building the skills gap bridge. Go forward with confidence; go forward with our support, make yourself and your families proud. Make The Bahamas proud; good luck,” concluded Robertson.

Anthony Ramtulla, Dean of Information Technology, BTVI also commended the group on being the first cohort of the ICT Program initiative between the Bahamas Government and BTVI.

“Despite the devastating effects of the Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, these students persevered.

“Graduates, your motivation to move forward and succeed have brought you to where you are today, here before your family, friends and society, to say, ‘I have made it.’

“As the Dean of Information Technology and Distance Education, I am proud to say to you, congratulations. You are the role models for students considering Information Technology.

“You stand as the first graduates of the Information Communications and Technology Program. We are elated to see you grow and soar to higher educational heights,” Ramtulla said.