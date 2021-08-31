4 male students get uniform assistance

BOYS GET HELP – Four young male students – Manano Dickerson, Tyler Taylor Mason Russell and Nelson Wilburn Jr. – received uniforms to assist with their return to school. Pictured seated at left is Falcons’ Boys Club Director Darrin Roller and Patronella Rolle, sister of the late Community Activist Kendle Colebrooke. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Four young male students in the Hawksbill and surrounding communities received uniforms, courtesy of the Falcons’ Boys Club and its partners in memory of the late Community Activist Kendle “K.C.” Colebrooke.

Colebrooke passed away back in July after a long battle with cancer.

Director of the Falcons’ Boys Club Darrin Rolle noted that as a young man Colebrooke, grew up in the Hawksbill community and in his adult life never forgot to return to the area.

“We are so thankful that the club can make this presentation to the four young men – Manano Dickerson, Tyler Taylor Mason Russell and Nelson Wilburn Jr. – who live in the Hawksbill community in memory of Kendle ‘K.C.’ Colebrooke, who all of us knew as an activist. K.C. was a motivator, freedom fighter, someone who got involved after he found a cause.

“In the club’s infancy stage, on many occasions, Kendle partnered with us. He made tremendous contributions to the club over the years. I am thankful that Kendle took time out of his busy schedule to encourage members of this club,” Rolle recalled.

According to Rolle, “Ocean Resources, Mr. Hepburn and his family; Dr. Hunt, Cartwright’s Auto, Sawyer’s, Ms. John Smith and her family partnered with the club to present these four boys free school uniforms.”

The recipients are members of the Falcons’ Boys Club.

Patronella Rolle, Colebrooke’s sister, said that she and the family were grateful to Rolle for remembering their sibling in this way, particularly in impacting the lives of young men.

“I am here to support the club and these young men on behalf of our family,” said Rolle.

Dickerson, a Grade 10 student at St. George’s; Taylor, a Grade 9 student at Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High and Russell and Wilburn Jr., of Lewis Yard Primary, all expressed their gratitude for the assistance.