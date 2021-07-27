19 immigrants at sea turned over to BID

INTERCEPTED AT SEA – Nineteen migrants were intercepted at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard crew of the Robert Yered and handed over to local Immigration officers. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BID)

This past Saturday, July 24, around 1:00 p.m. officers of the Bahamas Immigration Department (BID) took custody of some 19 immigrants.

The group were transported to the Lucayan Harbour on board the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Robert Yered.

The illegal immigrants were reportedly interdicted at sea approximately 10 miles east of the Lakeworth inlet. They were discovered on board a 26-foot center console, overloaded vessel with Bahamian registration.

According to reports, a Bahamian male, who was said to be the captain of the vessel, was subsequently identified as the alleged smuggler.

Another male, of Haitian descent, was identified as his accomplice.

He was held by authorities of the USCG for further investigations and prosecution for human smuggling.

Upon receiving the group of immigrants from the USCG, which consisted of 10 males and nine females – two Brazilians, one Ecuadorian and 16 Haitians – BID officers transported them to their headquarters for further processing.

The group also received medical examinations from members of the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

Of the 19 persons handed over to the BID officials, four were minors.

The adults are subsequently expected to be charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court with Illegal Embarkation.