15 sworn in as census listers

Termed a “first of its kind for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” a National Registry will be compiled by the Department of Statistics to provide an online database relative to pertinent information necessary for a true depiction of the census throughout the country. This was disclosed by City of Freeport Administrator Kathy Smith on Thursday.

To assist with compiling such statistical data, 15 persons, classified as census listers, were sworn in yesterday – Thursday, May 27 – taking an oath of secrecy for the gathering of census information.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony at the Administrator Smith's, she shared that as part of her mandate, assistance when required can be given to all government departments and agencies.



Thursday’s ceremony, she said, was one such event.



“As a function of the Administrator’s Office we are here to assist government agencies and departments in whichever way possible. Today, we are assisting the Department of Statistics with the swearing-in ceremony of 15 listers and supervisors, who will be conducting the census beginning tomorrow, but more in depth starting in September,” she explained.



Assistant Director, Department of Statistics Northern Bahamas, Clara Lowe noted the significance of the historic event. Lowe said she is hopeful all persons will take advantage of this new era in technology to compile and secure an online national register for the country’s census.

“For the first time, The Bahamas is going to have an online census; that is, persons will be able to sit in their homes with a secure code, key it in, log on and fill out their census questionnaires in the privacy of their homes, at their leisure. It is called CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview). We have been thrust into the 22nd Century by COVID-19 and we now have to put together a national register so that persons can be linked to their homes and be able to sign on and complete the interviews online.



“What you see here today is called our listing exercise. Persons will list every building, every household on Grand Bahama and throughout the entire Bahamas. They will ask for contact information about the key householder and that individual will get what we call a secure code, similar to a bank code. When your information goes in, only you can access it or persons from the Department of Statistics.

“The Census is usually conducted every 10 years; however, with (Hurricane) Dorian in 2019, the 2020 Census was delayed. On the tail of Dorian came the pandemic and so we could not go out and do the exercises. We have been sitting on the information that we had already put together to do the census, and we had to revamp that to accommodate this mode.



“We will also have a second mode called CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interview). If you do not have access to the World Wide Web, you can call us. We will have an operator who will help you to fill out the questionnaire by telephone. Again, you do not have to have physical contact with any persons and you can do the interviews remotely.

“Failing all of that, if you do not take advantage of these two, we will have to come and visit you. We do not want to do that, and so, we are encouraging all those who are computer savvy, to have the web, to take advantage of the online interview and those with access to a telephone, cell or otherwise, can call into our operators. This exercise will get your contact, where we will be able to call you and you will be able to call us,” Lowe said.

She informed that while the census listers will begin their work immediately, the actual census exercise will not commence until September.



“September 6 will be the census day, the beginning of this historical event for us. This is the first for The Bahamas, the first time that we will have a national register for census. It will also be the first time that we will be able to offer this online access.

“The listing process will start now, in fact our persons are going out right after this, until the end of August. This process take place on all of the islands. We start in New Providence and Grand Bahama at the same time and then all of the other islands, about a month later so that we can get all of this information.

“Our listing information is simultaneous. It is uploaded and then compiled. It is just a matter of the GPS (Global Positioning System) of the buildings, getting the information on the dwellings and persons contact information. In September, we will be waiting to see who will take advantage of this fantastic avenue we have opened up. Hopefully, with Bahamians liking the technology, they will embrace it,” said Lowe.



She then spoke further to the importance of having a detailed and accurate census in the country.



“One of the things we want to do is be able to give information to agencies, NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and all other persons that make policy decisions. The problem is, if the census is not up to date it is not that relevant. We only do it every 10 years and so, especially in Grand Bahama, there was a displacement of persons because of Dorian. Therefore, we cannot use our statistical means to extrapolate the data until we know how many people are living in each area. This is a sad for us as statisticians, but we can get fresh, new accurate information and be able to assist with policy making.

“We have 15 new ones, but on staff we have six dedicated GIS (Geographic Information System) persons. They have always gone out and GPS and listed the buildings and homes in Grand Bahama. They will be supervising the persons in this group and hopefully, we will get some additional ones as time goes by,” concluded Lowe.