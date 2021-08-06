15 immigrants appear in court on illegal embarkation charges

Twelve Haitian immigrants, two Brazilian and one Ecuadorian, total of 15, were hauled before Magistrate Simone Brown, recently, answering to the charge of Illegal Embarkation.

Appearing in court #3, the immigrants who ranged in ages between 25 to 59 years old, all plead guilty as charged.

Subsequently they were all levied a fine of $300.00 each.

Failure to pay the fine, will result in each defendant serving six months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

They were also ordered deported, upon payment of fines or upon completion of serving their custodial sentences.

The defendants paid their fines of $300.00 each and were handed over to the officers of Bahamas Immigration Department (BID), who saw to their transport to New Providence.

The immigrants are to be held at the Detention Center until deportation to the country of their origin.

Particulars of their court appearance revealed that on Saturday, July 24, at about 1:00 p.m. officers of the Bahamas Immigration Department (BID) received at the Lucayan Harbour in Freeport, some 19 immigrants, who were on board the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Robert Yered.

The group was reportedly interdicted at sea, approximately 10 miles east of the Lakeworth inlet. They were discovered on board a 26-foot center console overloaded vessel with Bahamian registration.

A Bahamian male, said to be the captain of the vessel, was identified as the smuggler as well. Another male, of Haitian descent, was identified as his accomplice.

Upon receiving the group of immigrants from the USCG, which consisted of 10 males and nine females, the BID officers transported them to their headquarters for further processing.

They also received medical examinations from members of the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

Of the persons handed over to the BID officials, four were minors.