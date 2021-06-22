13 illegal immigrants apprehended

APPREHENDED – The Bahamas Immigration Department (BID) took custody of 13 illegal immigrants on Friday, June 18, after the group was intercepted in United States waters and subsequently transported to the Lucayan Harbour via United States Coast Guard (USCG) Crocodile. (PHOTO COURTEYS OF BID)

In what appeared to have been yet another smuggling attempt gone array, the Bahamas Immigration Department (BID) took custody of 13 illegal immigrants on Friday, June 18.

The group was intercepted in United States waters and subsequently transported to the Lucayan Harbour via United States Coast Guard (USCG) Crocodile and handed over to BID officials around 11:30 a.m.

According to BID officials, on Wednesday, June 16, a 35-foot Intrepid, with two 250 HP outboard engines, carrying 15 persons was intercepted by officials from The United States some eight miles east of the Hanover Inlet in Florida.

The boat, bearing the name ‘It’s a Southern Thing’ included 11 Haitian nationals, seven of which were female; one Jamaican national; and one Colombian national.

Additionally, two Bahamian males, a 28-year-old and a 56-year-old, were also on board.

The two Bahamian males are believed to be the suspected smugglers.

The men were held by United States officials for further investigations, with a view to prosecute them for human smuggling.

The 13 migrants were transported to Immigration Headquarters, where they were further processed and examined by members of the Infectious Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

This incident comes weeks after yet another smuggling attempt ended in tragedy, resulting in the loss of two lives.

On Friday, June 11, eight of the 10 passengers on board the capsized vessel were transported to the Marine Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) following their rescue off the coast of West End.

On Monday, June 14, the group appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Freeport Magistrate’s court #3. They pleaded guilty to being in breach of illegal embarkation. As a result, they were ordered to be kept in the custody of the BID until deportation.