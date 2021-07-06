1,200 applicants participate in Sawyer’s 3-day Job Fair

JOB FAIR – One thousand two hundred Grand Bahamians attended Sawyer’s Fresh Market Job Fair, which was held over a three-day period. Executives of the food store said they were pleased with the turnout, however, only 90 positions are available. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Some 1,200 applicants attended Sawyer’s Fresh Market three-day (July 1, 2 and 3) job fair, in hopes of landing a position at for the store’s new location in Lucaya.

Sawyer’s Director of Training and Development Nesha Grant-Carr in an interview with this daily on Monday, July 5 said that the organization wants to fill 90 positions at the Midshipman and West Beach Road store.

“Over the three-days, we interviewed 1,200 persons,” Grant-Carr confirmed.

She added that the first day – Thursday, July 1 – more than 300 persons showed up despite inclement weather.

Applicants included persons between 17 to 60 years old.

“That day we had the biggest number,” Grant-Carr shared.

Noting that she was pleased with the turnout, Grant-Carr said that management is in the final stages of planning for the store's opening which is expected by the end of summer.

“We are opening a bigger and better location as you can see, and so we will need people to staff the establishment. We are looking for people to work in produce, grocery, deli, meat, and customer service,” she said.

With the high rate of unemployment in Grand Bahama due to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, Grant-Carr noted that she expected the huge number of applicants during the Job Fair.

She said that tents and seating were provided and all safety protocols were followed.

Grant-Carr disclosed that the management and middle-management teams for the new store have already been hired and over the next few weeks the reminder of staff will be placed.