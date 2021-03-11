Services > Tuition

Mantaray Beach Club

MANTARAY BEACH CLUB

Weddings & Receptions, Church Functions, Company & Private Parties, Team Building Events, Repass, Party Rentals & Catering available on request. Contact: 803-9115 between 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

AYVEON GENERAL Maintenance specializing in fencing, pressure cleaning, painting, home renovations, debris removal & landscaping. Contact: 478-6411.

FOR ALL your private nursing care. For trained certified nursing assistance/caregiving needs. Contact: 443-0251/826-5090.

CHARLES D. Johnson, ENT Specialist from Nassau will recommence ENT Clinic in Freeport, Grand Bahama in late July or early August. The official date and time will be announced. For further information, please contact Nurse Albertha Hudson at 242-352-6200 or 242-477-9878.

FREE LANCE Accounting Services. Contact: 646-6602.

CHARLES CARPENTRY Service. Sheetrock, Studout, Window and Door Installations, Crown Molding and Baseboard; Roof Repair and Shingles; Closet and Shelve Installations. Professional service at an affordable price. Contact: 439-1072 or 823-2567.

JUNIOR TENNIS Camp. Grand Bahama Tennis and Squash Club. Activities and Tennis. Call: 478-7322, 352-7087.