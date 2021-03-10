Rentals > For Rent

1 BEDROOM, 1 bath apartment. All utilities included. #12 Spinney Road. Call: 809-9980.

UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath with fenced in yard for rent. $900 monthly. Contact: 478-7339.

UNFURNISHED 1 bedroom for rent. First, last and security, $500 monthly. Contact: 478-3537.

EFFICIENCY FOR rent. Water, light and cable included, $500 monthly. Contact: 809-9980.

ONE BEDROOM/Studio newly renovated, nicely furnished with 24hr security service at Lucayan Towers North. 559-0153/442-5681/439-1790.

BAHAMIA SOUTH Duplex, 2 bedroom fully furnished, washer/dryer, A/C. $950 monthly. 373-5968, 443-3309.

HOUSE FOR rent. Three-bedroom, 2 bath, spacious and secured property. Located Regency Park. Call: 809-1404 to view.

1 BEDROOM/1 bath, fully furnished, as is in South Bahamia $650 monthly. First/last/security deposit. Fridge, stove, split unit included. Call: 804-4821.

ROOM FOR rent $125 weekly, with utilities included. Call or WhatsApp: 441-4162 or 805-7725.

UNFURNISHED THREE-bedroom, two bath Duplex Apartment. Yard fully fenced. Seahorse Village, Windsor Park. Contact: 602-3082.

BRAND-NEW EFFICIENY within private fence Freeport, Grand Bahama. New appliances, furnished, utility included $700 monthly. First, last and security required. Call: 816-2448.

FURNISHED EFFICIENCY $400. Power & water, Yorkshire Drive Bahamia. Call: 351-7777, 442-3891.

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 bath, fully furnished $1,200 p/m, F/L and security, South Bahamia. Call: 351-3893/727-0450.

4 BED/4 bath modern home, fully furnished with swimming pool, large backyard, deck, gazebo in South Bahamia. $2,500 o.n.o. (pool and yard maintenance included). Contact: 727-0927, Email: theislandlife242@gmail.com.

ONE BEDROOM furnished apt. All utilities, including Internet. East Sunrise Highway $650 monthly. Call: 373-6794/559-5461.

2 BEDROOM, 1 bath apartment. Semi furnished #12 Spinney Road. Call: 809-9980.

ONE BEDROOM apartment #258 Jack Fish Street, Caravel Beach. Light and cable included, first/security $750 monthly. 559-5818.

ROOM FOR rent Lucaya area. Short and long-term rental. Contact: 374-4477 or 727-0928.

ONE BEDROOM apartment #258 Jack Fish Street, Caravel Beach. Light and cable included. First/last/security $850 monthly. Call: 559-5818.

2 BEDROOM, 1 bath unfurnished, South Bahamia. First, last and security $675. Call: 828-3377.

1 BEDROOM (Furnished $800) (Partially Furnished $750) Fortune Point. Washer, Direct T.V. & Internet. First, last, security. Contact: 375-2632.

ROOM FOR RENT in private home. Furnished, utilities and free Wi-fi. $500 monthly first, last. Security $300. Single male preferably. Call: 802-2133.

PRIVATE ROOM for rent, furnished w/utilities. Single male preferred (NON-SMOKING). 559-2461/809-8497.

ONE BEDDROOM apartment unfurnished $600. Power & water. Yorkshire Drive, Bahamia. Call: 351-7777, 442-3891.

1 BEDROOM apartment located Kitchener Avenue. All utilities included – light, water, cable and internet. $750 per month. First, last, $500 security required. 814-3430 for viewing.

PRIVATE ROOM for rent $150 weekly, $450 to move in. All utilities included. Call: 357-7807.

2 BEDROOM condo canal with ocean view, Harbour House Towers. Asking $160,000. Call: 565-4064.

3 BEDROOM, 3 bath house, fully furnished on the beach. $1,350 monthly – first, last and security. Call: 727-7161.

THREE BEDROOM house for rent, fully furnished $1,300 monthly. TWO BEDROOM, fully furnished $950. Contact: 443-7406.

LOOKING FOR an apartment to rent? 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms available. Contact: 443-7406.

