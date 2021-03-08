Investments and Rentals

8-PLEX for sale, price reduced for quick sale $275,000. Some repairs needed. Contact: 806-4150.

FOR SALE

TWO BEDROOM apartment Lucayan Towers South, Freeport. Call: 359-4903

1 BEDROOM apartment Lucayan Tower South. Call: 359-4903

4 BEDROOM, 21/2 bath house, Sergeant Major Rd., Lucaya. Fixer upper $100,000. Call: 1-242-325-0287.

LOT FOR sale West End 100x200, $35,000. Contact: 352-5471.

FOR SALE Riviera Towers a 60-apartment building, hereby offers for sale Apartment 1203 and 1204. Each apartment is sold “AS-IS” Condition. If you are interest in making an offer, please contact the Riviera Towers at 242-373-1192. An application for your bid will be provided for completion. All offers need to be received in writing for the combined units by December 18th, 2020. A minimum auction price is set at $170, 000.

TRIPLEX FOR sale. Incomplete building with approved plans in South Palmetto Point, Eleuthera. Appraised value $135K. Call: (242) 422-0312.

CONDO FOR SALE at Coral Beach Hotel. One bedroom, 1 bath all renovated; 750 square feet, building#2 on 4th floor, on the corner, all furnished. Please contact: lorraine.blondeau@hotmail.com or call: 450-532-2131.

