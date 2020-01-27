Wave Runners’ swim meet to be held in New Providence

TAKING THE SHOW ON THE ROAD – The YMCA Wave Runners Swim Club will host its Annual Swim Meet at the Betty Kelly Kenning National Swim Complex on Saturday, February 8 in New Providence. Making the announcement, pictured left to right, are Coach Andy Loveitt; Aliv’s Marketing Coordinator for the Northern Bahamas, Desiree Joseph; YMCA Assistant, Stevette Culmer and YMCA Executive Director, Karon Pinder-Johnson. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The YMCA Wave Runners will be taking its annual swim meet on the road.

The local swim club, on the heels of an outstanding season in 2019, will welcome all the other swim clubs in New Providence out to the Betty Kelly Kenning National Swim Complex on Saturday, February 8.

With The Bahamas set to defend their CARIFTA Swim title this coming April 10-13 in Barbados, the Wave Runners want to ensure their swimmers aid in the Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s quest for a consecutive title.

Coach Andy Loveitt recently explained that in order for swimmers to officially qualify for any national team, their times must be recorded in a 50-meter pool, which is the primary reason the club is venturing to carry their swimmers down to the nation’s capital.

“One of the reasons we’re doing this is because in order for swimmers to qualify for CARIFTA or any other international meet, the times have to be recorded in a 50m pool. We can’t use the pool here (YMCA).

“The other reason is that we still want to upgrade, especially since Hurricane Dorian, the facilities in Freeport and the major things we’re trying to raise funds for, from this meet in Nassau.

“We want to get some new starting blocks that have the wedges so that we can take the swim programme here up to another level.

“We’re looking to take as many swimmers as we can - hopefully we can anywhere in the region of 40-50 swimmers for a good, two session-day of competition with the top 15-20 swimmers looking to push their cause in making the CARIFTA team in Barbados.”

Aliv, believing in community as always, has jumped on board to assist the Wave Runners in their new venture. Aliv’s Marketing Coordinator for the Northern Bahamas, Desiree Joseph, expressed that they are happy to assist whenever they can with such initiatives.

“As we come to the aid of such a great fundraising initiative by the YMCA Wave Runners swim club - throughout the year whenever possible Aliv is excited and we seek out many opportunities to give back. Not only to our subscribers but to organizations who support the community and advancement and development of our youth.

“With the YMCA swim club and everything that they stand for, we believe that falls directly in line with our core values as a company. We strongly believe that what we equip our children with today will, indeed, impact their futures.

“We at Aliv jump to this opportunity to assist by being a positive contributor to building that foundation and we won’t ever hesitate to step up. As always we strive and believe in best. We’re so excited to partner with this organization and lend a helping hand in rebuilding.”

YMCA Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson later added that she was, indeed, thankful for Aliv’s help. She also praised coach Loveitt and his team for taking the initiative in hosting the upcoming over in New Providence.

Moving forward from the meet, she is hopeful that the event’s success would positively contribute to the Y’s much needed upgrades.

“We need the help. We’ve done everything we possibly can to this point to get the swimming pool, at least to the position where our kids not placed at a disadvantage.

“However, coach knows with swimming there are key things that have to be improved upon. The diving blocks are the first initiative that we’re looking to complete in the next few months.

“I want to take this opportunity to all Grand Bahamians who are staying in Nassau and all the Nassauvians, to come out and support our kids on February 8 and watch a good day of swimming.

“The clubs in Nassau have already expressed their interest. So, we’re looking forward to having an exciting time,” she concluded.

The YMCA Waverunners had six swimmers and four relay teams break a total of 56 different national records during 2019.