UTR remains major component of Bjorn Munroe Junior Tennis Championships

READY TO GO – The Third Annual Bjorn Munroe Grand Bahama Junior Tennis Championships are set to begin June 4-7 at the YMCA Tennis Courts. Pictured seated left to right are Kendal Culmer, City of Freeport Chief Councilor; Nuvolari Chotoosingh, Ministry of Tourism Grand Bahama Niche Markets Manager; Bjorn Monroe and Patrick Monroe. Standing at rear left to right are Karen Ferguson-Bain and Lona Monroe. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Last year, the Second Annual Bjorn Munroe Grand Bahama Junior Tennis Championships was sanctioned by the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) organization, giving players in that tournament the chance to have their world ranking results tabulated at the end of the tournament.

The UTR will once again play a major role for players that will come from near and far to participate in the Third Annual Bjorn Munroe Grand Bahama Junior Tennis Championships, beginning June 4-7 at the YMCA Tennis Courts.

Munroe, a native of Grand Bahama residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, introduced the Third Annual Tournament this past Sunday, March 8, at the Pelican Bay Resort, the host hotel for the expected incoming players out of New Providence and the United States.

“The UTR helped a lot of the players last year,” Munroe shared. “A few of the players came over to West Palm in the past year or so with me and they’ve been able to enter higher profile tournaments.

“The USTA (United States Tennis Association) has several levels of tournaments. You have from level one, which is like the super nationals, to level seven, which is just a local tournament.

“With the UTR, they (players) get into more level four and five tournaments. It helps them get seeded in tournaments and getting seeded means you don’t play the top ranked players at the start, so they can get their feet wet in the tournament.

“Our ultimate goal is to get a lot more kids into college, and the first thing college coaches look at is the UTR before they even look at film or a post, a YouTube video or even ask another coach about you.

“Everyone in the world from Novak Djokovic (ranked number one) to Roger Federer (ranked number three), they’re both at a 16 on the UTR and it goes as low as three or four. So, the UTR is very important, and every player should have one.”

Recapping last year’s tournament, the tennis pro said he was excited about the forecasted participation for this year’s tennis play-off.

“Last year we had a good turnout. We had kids from the Turks and Caicos Islands, the United States, Nassau and of course, Grand Bahama. This year, it looks like the numbers will double or triple.

“I’ve already talked to Nicholas Rhyse, who is in charge of Mark Knowles’ Bahamas Tennis Academy that just formed in Nassau and they’ve committed some players; they have 20-plus already. That’s encouraging, especially with Mark Knowles, who is the top ranked player to ever play in The Bahamas.

“We’re looking for the Family Islands and Turks and Caicos to come onboard. Last year was good, but we want this year to be excellent,” Munroe said.

The entry deadline for the tournament is June 1 and players may register at www.bmchampionships.com. June 4 will serve as the cocktail reception, where players will learn who they will compete against that following day, June 5.

The tournament will also feature an Open Division for the first time, where prize money will be up for grabs. That is expected to be an added incentive for the players.

The Ministry of Tourism Grand Bahama and the City of Freeport Council are two of the five sponsors that have come onboard to assist.

GB Tourism Niche Markets Manager Nuvolari Chotoosingh and Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer, shared that the tournament will act as a positive forum for the youth.

“The Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to having youngsters from all over, come to Grand Bahama, once again, to compete not only out of the Florida area, but out of Nassau and throughout The Bahamas,” Chotoosingh said. “The UTR ranking is very important for those players who wanted to move up the rankings. We look forward to seeing them play tennis and enjoy the weather and tours, and everything else the island has to offer.”

Culmer added, “Local Government is excited to be a part of this Third Annual Tournament. Last year, I was invited to the cocktail reception. After hearing everything that is going on with this tournament I figured we needed to be a part of this, so we could help give our Bahamian athletes some exposure.

“This exposure will allow the juniors to get better access into getting off to college and every child needs that avenue in terms of being able to better themselves and promoting the country as a whole.”