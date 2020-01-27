UB recruiting Grand Bahama’s athletic talent

TEACHING THE GAME – The University of The Bahamas’ Men’s Soccer Head Coach, Dion Gadet, second left, works with a number of soccer players that showed up for try-outs to become UB Mingoes this past Saturday, January 25 at the St. George’s High School soccer field. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

For the past three years the University of The Bahamas’ Athletic Programme, based in New Providence, have made it a mission to seek out the best talent there is in the Northern Region (Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini).

This past Saturday, January 25, head coaches from the volleyball, basketball, softball and soccer programmes met at the St. George’s Gymnasium, again, in an attempt to lure prospective athletes to try-out for each of the Mingoes’ Programmes.

Over 100 athletes showed up and put their athletic talents on display in their respective disciplines, much to the delight of the coaches, who left the premises overly impressed with what they witnessed from all angles.

The school values academics and athletics, equally, and wanted to ensure the athletes that they can get an above sound education at home, while also excelling in the sport they love. The required grade point average (GPA) for all student athletes is a 2.0 and above.

ball Head Coach Raymond Wilson acknowledged that New Providence and Grand Bahama have been, for years, the “main hub” for athletic talent in the country, hinting at the historic and competitive nature between the two islands. He added that the school’s goal is to spread the word that the opportunities afforded at UB are ‘real.’

“We try to get the word out that the University of The Bahamas is real. We’re trying to build a programme that’s going to go to the next level and further,” he expressed. “Our problem is our people are still thinking that foreign (America or Canada) is better.

“Even though they can get a quality education at UB that’s second to none, they still feel they need to go abroad to play ball or otherwise, even if it means going to a lower level college.

“We’re trying to change that mindset to let people know that they can play here at home and get a quality education at the same time. With our programmes we’re trying to get to the next level.”

Wilson furthered that the basketball programme, currently, play games in America at the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) level. The track and field programmes also boasts athletes that are competing amongst the best international talent there is.

In regards to volleyball, Wilson expressed that they are now following in the same footsteps as basketball, where they play locally in New Providence in their night league and then take their talents abroad.

The coach concluded that he had his eyes on three female volleyball players from Grand Bahama, which he could not name at the moment.

UB Men’s Basketball Head Coach Marcus Rolle was incredibly pleased with the basketball I.Q. the players showed during try-outs. Rolle, who eyed 70-plus athletes that day, said it’s all about getting the athletes a quality education, and also plugging in some fundamentally sound players in the long run.

“We saw some good pieces today,” he said enthusiastically, “We saw a few guys that could really come in and contribute right away. I saw one kid that had some good size and some really athletic players that could get up and down the floor quickly, meaning they can play the press defence.

“We use a lot of pressure defence and it tells me they have the stamina. I saw some head smarts too and really enjoyed what I saw.

“The goal would be to get them to buy into the team concept and understand what their role is. If you’re honest with players and tell them what you expect they play hard for you and you get results as a coach.”

He added that the Mingoes, who are currently 9-2 on the night league level, gets a lot of experience playing at the NAIA level and are expected to lose some players to graduation. Rolle furthered that is always a great way to lose players and sees a bright future for the men’s programme.

“Right now, we’re 9-2 but should have been 10-1. We lost a game we shouldn’t have lost but we’re very competitive in night league. There’s really only two really big teams in that league, the Commonwealth Bank Giants and the Discount Distributors Rockets. We beat the Rockets earlier this year. That was a good push for us. It’s just a matter of being able to execute in the playoffs and we’ll see what happens with that.”

UB Men’s Soccer Head Coach Dion Gadet fielded 10 players during try-outs, nine boys and one girl. In his fourth year of visiting the island scouting talent, Gadet voiced that he has had a number of Grand Bahamian players come through UB’s programme and has quite a few actively on the roster.

Incentively, Gadet noted that UB is a great place for local soccer athletes to take their talents and get the full feel of attending a college they could potentially attend abroad.

“Basically, student-athletes could get anywhere from a full ride, to a full ride with housing and a meal allowance. For example, your investment outside of your discipline to study and discipline to be a good footballer, you can get an education at $150.00 per term, which I think is awesome.

“From a local standpoint, we finished fourth in the local league. The year before that we won the men’s local league. In my first year coaching we won the men’s B-Flight of the local leaue.

“We’ve been progressing, I’ve got a lot of freshmen this year and I think we’re going to have a challenge trying to repeat some of that silverware success but we’re going to go out there and fight and develop these young men into good student-athletes. Hopefully, at the end of the day we return to the winner’s circle.

“From the international perspective, we’re still working on finalizing our NAIA status for the South Florida Conference. We’re getting closer and closer. We’ve had mixed success - we’ve won a few, and we’ve taken a sound beating in a couple. We treat it like development and we’re growing step-by-step. We’re excited about the opportunity it gives young men to leave the island and be exposed to a different level of football.”

In relation to the Softball Programme, Head Coach Shane Albury chimed in and stated he sincerely wanted to add a few Grand Bahamian players to his ladies roster in the future. Before scouting the young ladies that showed up for try-outs, Albury expressed that UB’s ladies team is striding along nicely, and continues to prove what their made of on the night league level.

“We’re here today looking for athleticism. We look for athletes with good character and great averages where they can maintain the standards for classes. It’s about being a student-athlete and being a student is first.

“We have three Grand Bahamians on our roster at the moment - Kera Dames, Charlene Symonette and Dyavionne Missick. We finished up our first season last year, making it into the playoffs in the NPSA (New Providence Softball Association) night league.

“As we move forward and continue to build a team, we’re looking to travel and have foreign teams come in and have our team travel throughout Florida to play games there.

“We have a good foundation to build on and looking to see how we can move forward into the playoffs and championship rounds this year.”

Gadet also added that given what the island went through with Hurricane Dorian, the try-outs also show the students that their dreams are not lost.

“Given what you guys went through with Hurricane Dorian, I’m sure it’s heartwarming to know that a parent could potentially change the environment for their kid - meaning maybe they’ll be in New Providence or the United States and in school.

“Even though we’re rebuilding Grand Bahama, we’re not stopping their future. That too, is exciting.”

Each coach is expected to keep abreast with the athletes that they were most pleased with, while also keeping an eye on the 10th and 11th graders that also showed up that day.