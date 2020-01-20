Tip-off Classic championship set!

HOT HAND — Juvens “Juicy” Loucious, right, buried five three pointers and finished with 18 points to help lead the Sunland Stingers over the Jack Hayward Wildcats, 53-49 this past Saturday, January 18 during the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletics Association (GBSSAA) Pizza Hut Tip-Off Basketball Classic semifinals. The Stingers will face the Tabernacle Falcons tonight, January 20, in the championship at the St. George’s Gymnasium beginning at 6:00 p.m. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

For the second straight year, the Sunland Stingers and Tabernacle Falcons will meet to decide who will claim those coveted championship rings for the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletics Association(GBSSAA) Pizza Hut Tip-Off Basketball Classic.

Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Baptist (schools),’ the Falcons appear motivated to not only trump the Stingers for the second consecutive year tonight – Monday, January 20 – but also become the first programme to pull off winning four straight Tip-off Classic titles. Meanwhile, the Stingers want to prove why they were ranked the top school on the island, and number two nationally.

The drama unfolds tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the St. George’s Gymnasium.

In order for this rivalry to be renewed in tonight’s championship, the Stingers survived the feisty and competitive Jack Hayward Wildcats, while the Falcons ousted the St. George’s Jaguars this past Saturday, January 18.

Sunland escaped Saturday night’s contest with a 53-49 victory. Oswald Meadows led the Stingers with a 21-point performance, while Juvens “Juicy” Loucious provided a spark off the bench with 18 points and finished with five three pointers on the night.

The Wildcats got 21 points out of Yarek Russell and Cameron “Chump” Delancy chipped in with 12 points in the loss.

Shortly after, the Falcons ran away with from the Jaguars to score a 53-44 win over the defending national champions. Isaiah Braynen led the way for the Falcons with 20 points. Denardo Adderley added 10 points in the victory.

Billy Michel led the Jags with 11 points.

While it was not the way Stingers’ head coach Jay Philippe did not envision the win, he stated a win is a win, and their focus now will be to dethrone the defending Tip-off Classic champions.

“We did not play the way we wanted to play in the first half - we didn’t bring that intensity. But it was a win. It wasn’t the best win but we have to regroup. This is our second consecutive year and last year we got blown out by 20 points.

“We’re going to have a good practice tomorrow (Sunday) and regroup. I know defensively we made our mark. We pride ourselves on being a good defensive team. If we want to win a championship it’s not going to be all offense, we have to rebound and find a way to be more consistent.”

“Juicy” was the story of the night for the Stingers as his instant offense off the bench in the first half kept the momentum in their favor. Headed into halftime, Loucious had already poured in 15 of his 18 points. While Philippe noted this was his second good game in a row, he hopes Loucious’ shooting carries over into tonight’s contest.

“He’s a leader for us. He’s had two consecutive good games. He’s easily a starter for us but he brings that energy off the bench and a very skilled player on the offensive end. I was really happy to see that he made shots tonight and hopefully it carries over into the championship.”

On his breakout performance, Loucious shared, “I had to step up. I didn’t shoot too well earlier in the tournament and I had to show them who the real Juicy is tonight.

“We have to go hard in the championship, play more defense and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Wildcats had a point to prove and did just that in the first period of play. Giving the Stingers all they could handle out the gate, the Wildcats eventually led 15-12 at the end of the quarter.

The Stingers eventually took an 18-17 lead early in the second quarter thanks to back-to-back threes from Loucious.

At that point the Stingers leaned on Juvens’ hot hand for offense. Eventually, with the Stingers holding a 24-18 lead, Loucious buried his third three-pointer of the quarter to give the Stingers a 27-18 lead with under two minutes left in the half.

The Stingers eventually went into halftime leading 31-22.

Offense, however, was tough to come by for the Stingers in the third period as the Wildcats’ defense began to tighten up. With 1:06 left in the quarter the Wildcats had outscored the Stingers 10-5 in the period to trail them 32-37 going into the fourth.

The Wildcats’ momentum continued as they opened the fourth with a three pointer to trail the Stingers 35-37. However, the Stingers responded on the other end shortly after to increase their lead, 39-35.

Later, as the pressure continued to mount and with the Stingers clinging to a 41-39 lead the Wildcats eventually made it 41-40 contest after one made free throw from Delancy after he was fouled and sent to the free throw line.

Seconds later, the Stingers’ Rolante Knowles sank a three-pointer to push the Stingers up 44-40. On the following possession, the Wildcats responded with a three-pointer of their own making it a 44-43 game with just under five minutes left.

Following an empty possession for the Stingers, a pair of made free throws for the Wildcats gave them a 45-44 game.

Both teams exchanged the lead for a brief period before the Stingers went ahead 50-47 with 3:30 left in regulation. Down the stretch Meadows came alive late in the fourth period to help the Stingers put the game to bed.