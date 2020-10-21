Tabernacle Thanksgiving Tournament postponed

TBCA TOURNAMENT POSTPONED – Tournament Director of the TBCA Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament, Norris Bain, said the 22nd running of the event has been postponed, due to COVID-19.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the celebration of the 22nd Tabernacle Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament has been postponed, according to Tournament Director Norris Bain.

Each year the tournament attracts high school teams from the United States, mostly out of Tennessee, to compete against the best high school teams in Grand Bahama. With health concerns at an understandable high, Bain shared that the postponement is disappointing, but is in the best interest of everyone’s health at this time.

He further disclosed that most of the teams from the United States would not be allowed to travel.

“As a school when we talk about having to postpone the tournament this year, that’s a big celebration for us every November. So not to have it this year, is certainly a little disappointing but we do understand the situation. We have to take all the necessary precautions.

“Secondly, a lot of those schools in the United States, their districts were not going to let those schools travel in any event. So, we thought it was in the best wisdom to ensure we do what is in the best interest of everybody.

“It's postponed for this year, but we’re looking forward to hosting it again next year once a vaccine is created for the virus we’re dealing with and we look forward to it being bigger and better next year,” he said.

The Tournament Director also assured that this year’s tournament would have had some very “good, quality” teams brought in. Nonetheless those very teams have already expressed interest in competing once the “all clear” is given.

Bain also touched on the economic blow that the island is going to take as a result, noting that there is already an ongoing struggle on that front.

“Touristically, it provided jobs directly, or indirectly for those in the tourism industry. We were able to charter a Bahamasair jet and we know what’s going on with them currently. So it brought in a little income for Bahamasair as well as taxi drivers, hoteliers. So the island is definitely going to feel a little impact.

“You're also looking at renting 150 rooms per night. So when you do the math you’re looking at over 700 room nights over those five days. So that will definitely be missed.

“Last year everyone stayed at Island Seas and they raved about the accommodations there, so, they are going to miss out on it this year. But hopefully we can double that next year, and, make it bigger for them next year.”

Every December the Tabernacle Falcons travel to Bristol, Tennessee to compete in the Arby’s Classic. However, that trip for the Falcons has also been postponed. Organizers of that tournament are still deciding on how many teams would be allowed to compete should it be played.

The Arby’s Classic provided great exposure for the Falcons in terms of being discovered by NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics), NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and junior college coaches. While players will find it difficult to display their talents in hopes of landing athletic scholarships with sports on hold, Bain believes it is important for athletes to put their efforts into their academics.

“It’s very important for them to continue to focus on their academics in preparation for college. We don’t know from month to month what ruling the NCAA is going to make in light of the COVID-19 situation.

“Certainly, they are hurt by not being in a position to be seen by college coaches this year. Some of them even need to get out of the country and finish high school abroad. That’s being hampered, although we have enough connections with high school and college coaches to get those who need that opportunity,” he concluded.

The Thanksgiving Tournament introduced a senior girls dimension to the tournament back in 2018. While Westwood High won the senior boys' title last year, the Science Hill Lady Toppers were crowned the senior girls’ champions.