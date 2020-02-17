Tabernacle Falcons back on top!

BACK ON TOP – The Tabernacle Falcons takes the GBSSAA Senior Boys’ Championship series 2-1 after they defeated the Sunland Stingers 68-47 in game three Friday, February 14. Pictured at back left to third left are Tabernacle’s Principal Edward Johnson and Assistant Coaches Ronald “RJ” Woodside and Quincy Gray. Pictured third right is Head Coach Kevin Clarke. Pictured second right is School Deputy Administrator, Norris Bain and pictured far right is School Administrator, Alpheus Woodside. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Tabernacle Falcons are once again champions of the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association’s Derek Nesbitt/Obie Wilchombe High School Basketball League.

After dropping game two of their best of three championship series with the Sunland Stingers, the Falcons soared to a nearly perfect performance in game three this past Friday, February 14, at the St. George’s Gymnasium.

The final score was 68-47.

The newly crowned champions’ hot shooting in the fourth quarter put the exclamation mark on their 2-1 series victory. Their three-point attack was led by the eventual most valuable player (MVP), Cordero Capron, who sank six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Isaiah Braynen chipped in with 16 points.

“I felt great,” Capron expressed after the win. “I had faith in my shot and everyone had faith in my shot.

“We have the Hugh Campbell Tournament (February 17-24) to focus on now. We’re going to have the same confidence as we did tonight. We’re going to go down there (Nassau) with the mind set to win and bring it back home.”

Braynen also chiming in said, the team had a new focus after losing the Tip-Off Classic to the Stingers back in January. But in the end, he felt that helped the team to build the chemistry needed going into the GBSSAA Senior Boys’ Championship.

“We had our ups and downs but it was good we got to play together as a team and build the chemistry to allow us to get this win.

“We had confidence after taking game one and kind of took them (Stingers) for granted in game two. But in this game, we came out determined to finish things off.”

For the first time, in what felt like forever, the Falcons were considered the underdogs headed into the season. With such a young roster and the Stingers looking like the overwhelming favorites, Coach Kevin Clarke could not have been more proud with the way his team answered the call since the Tip-Off Classic.

“This is probably the youngest team I’ve ever had at this level. We worked hard and hats off to these young men. They deserve it. Sunland is a great, veteran led team, but my boys just wanted it more tonight.

“What could I say about Cordero Capron? He was unknown before this series and now everyone knows his name. He’s a hard worker.”

Looking forward to Hugh Campbell, where the competition will become a lot more intense, Clarke said they won’t shy away from their game plan.

“We’re going to continue to play our style of basketball, which is inside out. We have to give credit to LeBron Wilson also; he was a beast in the paint for us tonight.

“But we’re going to shoot the ball, move the ball, play defence and that’s our style. We won’t change that. We’re still young and have a lot of growing to do but playing hard overcomes the mistakes and once they play hard they will be alright.”

The Falcons gained the early momentum and led 14-11 at the end of the first period.

The champions eventually held a 19-14 lead before the Stingers began to roll and eventually claimed a lead 20-19 thanks to a pair of free throws from Rolantae Knowles with 2:39 left in the second period.

Both teams traded their best shots on offence and defence until the Stingers held the 24-22 edge at half-time.

The second half was where the Falcons began to show they meant business. The Falcons threw themselves around on defense and opened the third period on a 9-0 run to go ahead 31-24.

The Falcons’ defence continued to stifle the Stingers, who continued to miss close at the rim, allowing the champs to build a 39-28 lead with 2:33 left in the quarter.

The momentum continued in Tabby’s favor as they built a 45-32 lead headed into the final quarter.

Capron and company caught fire from beyond the three-point arch. That, coupled with some tough defence allowed the Falcons to blow the game open, 56-34, midway through the fourth where they never looked back.

The Hugh Campbell Tournament tips off today over in the nation’s capital and the Freeport teams are expected to leave Freeport soon.

This year’s tournament features four pools of play. Placed in Pool One are the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins, Jack Hayward Wildcats, R.M Bailey Pacers, Moore’s Island, and the Anatol-Rodgers Timberwolves.

Pool Two features the St. George’s Jaguars, Queen’s College Comets, Temple Christian Suns, Jordan Prince Williams Falcons, and the Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays.

Listed in Pool Three are the Stingers, Government High Magic, St. John’s Giants, C.W. Saunders High, Akephran International Academy and the C.C. Sweeting Cobras. Pool Four has the Falcons, C.I. Gibson Rattlers, Mount Carmel Preparatory, the C.V. Bethel Sting Rays, Kingsway Academy and the Gateway Academy Eagles out of Bimini.