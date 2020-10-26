Sunrise Christian Academy retires Buddy Hield’s Jersey

JERSEY RETIRED – It was a joyous and emotional return to Wichita, Kansas this past weekend for Grand Bahamian National Basketball Association (NBA) star Chavano “Buddy” Hield (center). The 6´5´ shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings returned to his former high school, Sunrise Christian Academy, where his jersey was retired in an emotional ceremony.

It was a joyous and emotional return to Wichita, Kansas this past weekend for Grand Bahamian National Basketball Association (NBA) star Chavano “Buddy” Hield.

The 6´5´ shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings returned to his former high school, Sunrise Christian Academy, this past Saturday, October 24 for the school’s “Sunrise Madness,” festivities.

While there, Hield, as an alumni, had his jersey number (24) retired. He stands as the school’s “most famous alumni.” In a video that has circulated via social media, tribute was paid to Hield and he became emotional when speaking about those who made a lasting impact on his life during his tenure at the school.

Hield left Jack Hayward High School in 2011 to attend SCA and played for the Buffalos until 2013, when he then moved on to play for the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

“Who would have thought 10 years later I’d come back to Sunrise and get my jersey retired,” Hield said on Saturday. “Sounds crazy, but it's a blessing to be here. Thank you to Coach Kyle, Coach Lindsted, Luke you know the whole Sunrise family. Without them none of this is possible. It's home. Every time I come in it's always home. There’s great blessings here.”

Hield had many memorable moments as a member of Sunrise Academy. Hield’s game expanded to another level during his senior season where he averaged 22.7 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals.

During his collegiate career, Hield led the Sooners to the Final Four of the 2016 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) National Tournament before being drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016 NBA Draft.

As he reflected on his journey Hield assured that if he had to do it all over again, he would undoubtedly start at SCA. He then became emotional when thanking the coaching staff which helped make his time at SCA so memorable.

“If I had to do it all over again I would come back here to (SCA), without a doubt. We have a different story, rich, poor, black, white it doesn’t matter, that fuels you. So, use what fuels you and use that as motivation.

“If nobody believed me, they did (the coaching staff).”

Hield currently plays for the Sacramento Kings where he has become a major part of the team’s future. In what was his fourth year in the league (2019-2020), Hield was the second leading scorer on the roster and averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

He was also crowned the 2020 MTN (Mountain) Dew Three-Point Contest champion during the NBA’s 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois.