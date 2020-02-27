Sunland Stingers receive a hero’s welcome!

STINGER NATION – The Sunland Stingers were greeted at the Grand Bahama Airport Tuesday, February 25, by students of Sunland Baptist Academy. The Stingers defeated the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, 81-68 in the 38th Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament championship Monday night (February 24) at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

It has been a year of milestones for the Sunland Stingers’ senior boys’ basketball team.

First on their “to-do list” was securing their first ever Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association Pizza Hut Tip-Off Basketball Classic championship. They did just that when they defeated the former champion Tabernacle Falcons back in January, by a final score of 65-45.

Now, for the first time in the school’s long-standing history, the Stingers convincingly won their first ever Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament title over the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, 81-68, this past Monday night (February 24) down in New Providence.

The team returned home shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (February 25) morning via Bahamasair and were welcomed to loud cheers and hugs by “Stingers Nation.”

For this crew, however, there is an emotional layer to their recent feats. With the majority of the current Stingers’ roster being Abaco natives, the team has appeared locked in and more focused than ever. After Category 5 Hurricane Dorian ripped through Abaco and Grand Bahama back in September 2019, the players who were already living in Grand Bahama, had family and friends deeply affected by the storm.

Head Coach Jay Philippe said that the win meant more than winning a title, it meant that the players are more than conquerors.

“It’s more than just basketball. These guys battled through a lot. After Hurricane Dorian, most of the guys from Abaco - some of the guys lost family members, some family members are still missing and homes were totally destroyed.

“So, we wanted to win this so bad. It’s good that we still have a chance to play basketball. Even after the storm there was a lot of speculation that there wasn’t going to be a high school basketball season. For these guys to come out and compete the way they did, winning every single game by double digits, it was very impressive,” Philippe expressed.

For Bonnie Basden, who houses the Abaco players, she was certainly overjoyed and was happy to be courtside every step of the way on the trip.

“This is an awesome feeling. First of all, I want to give God all the glory, honor and praise for putting us in this position and for giving us the opportunity to coach these fine young men.”

Rolantae Knowles, an Abaco native, played lights out during the championship. He set the tone for his team and finished with 22 points, three rebounds and seven assists. He shot eight-for-12 from the field at 66.7 percent and shot three-for-five from three-point range.

Naturally, Knowles was announced as the Most Valuable Player. As the celebration raged on, the MVP shared what it took for he and his team come out victorious.

“We just basically had to listen to our coaches. They gave us a game plan and we just went out and executed.

“It’s the first time in Sunland history and with this being my senior year, why not do it now?”

Chief Executive Officer of Sunland Baptist Academy Bishop Godfrey Williams shared his excitement, “It’s amazing. The Lord spoke to me on Sunday to say to the church (Jubilee Cathedral) that He is going to give us something to celebrate for this year.

“Not knowing that within 24-hours it was set up. Today, we are number one. What we have been trying to get for so many years - after 16 years Sunland can say that they are now the champions. We say it could not have been done without the help of God.”

Historically, the Stingers, known as Sunland Lutheran School back in the 1960’s - 1970’s, was not known for their athletic talents. It was not until the late 1980’s that the school began to compete, according to Peter Adderley, a current parent of a Sunland student.

“It wasn’t until the late 80’s and early 90’s that the school started to show face in athletics,” Adderley shared, “And it was an Under 14 and 16 team at that time, that featured Chavez King, who is the son of the current principal (Myrton) that won basketball championships.

“Even after that, no one believed Sunland would ever become a dominant force in basketball. So, to win a Hugh Campbell championship is truly historic.

“Sunland would have two or three starters that could make the mark, but what happened in New Providence is a feat for Grand Bahama and more importantly for Abaco.”

The Stingers came close to winning the 2016 Hugh Campbell title but fell short in the championship to the Cobras.

The Stingers’ only major loss for the season came earlier this month, losing the Derek Nesbitt/Obie Wilchombe senior boys basketball championship series, 2-1 to the Falcons.

With the Bahamas National High School Basketball Championships expected to take place here in Grand Bahama mid-March, Philippe said the Stingers will take their time to enjoy this win and stated they will be ready for upcoming national tournament.

“The players will get a few days of rest because some of them are a little banged up. But that’s our ultimate goal right now. We won the Tip-Off Classic, we won Hugh Campbell, but we want to repeat this success and win the National title. We have the team - 11 seniors - to get it done. So, this will be the year we have to get it done and we’re going to be preparing as best as we can,” he concluded.