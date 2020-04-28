Stingers duo commit to Butte Junior College

THE NEXT LEVEL – Sunland Stingers’ guards Rolontae Knowles (left) and Oswald Meadows (right) committed to join Butte College Roadrunners in Oroville, California this coming fall. (PHOTOS: TFN)

Sunland Stingers’ guards Rolontae Knowles and Oswald Meadows have forged paths that have leading them to team up at the next level.

Knowles and Meadows put together their best seasons to date, which helped the Stingers squad in winning its first Tip-Off Classic and Hugh Campbell titles.

Those efforts caught the eyes of multiple coaches abroad.

Their stellar play this season led to the pair of guards committing to join the Butte College Roadrunners in Oroville, California this coming fall. The guards received multiple offers but chose to stick together and attend Butte, because of the educational and athletic opportunities the institution offers.

The duo told The Freeport News that they are immensely grateful for the opportunity and are looking forward to the chance of playing collegiate hoops and getting a quality education at the same time on a full scholarship.

Knowles said, his focus right now is on staying in shape as much as possible, while in compliance with the current emergency orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I was speechless. Not many kids get the opportunity to go off to school to further their education and I’m one that’s going to be able to do it for free, so I was pretty excited.

“I just plan on getting better with my workouts and stay in shape despite what the world is going through right now.

“I just plan to go to school, play the best basketball I could play and just keep getting better, and better, and see how far basketball can really take me, and, to just be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity I get, of being able to get a free education,” Knowles expressed.

While Knowles is currently undecided on his career major, Meadows made it known he plans to become an “automotive technician,” and Butte offers the programme he needs to pursue that career.



Meadows was also moved by the high interest in his playmaking skills on the court, which should earn him some guaranteed minutes.

“I had more than one offer but I chose Butte because they really wanted me to come, so I made up my mind to go to a college where they will be happy to have me and where I would be getting some minutes my first year.

“I also wanted to go to Butte because I am interested in being an automotive technician and Butte has exactly what I need. I am very excited, man. I can’t wait any longer.

“I am also very happy to have Rolontae alongside me, because on and off the court we are like brothers. So, I would feel more comfortable on and off the court because I have someone with me who I know personally, and, who I'm comfortable being around.

“I am looking forward to earning my degree in the engineering field and playing to the next level and hopefully getting better looks and more offers from higher division schools.”

Stingers’ head coach Jay Philippe credited both young men for playing such huge roles in the team’s budding success over the years.

Both hail from Abaco and the Cays. Knowles spent four years with the Stingers and each year Philippe noted that he showed steady progression, with his final year being a breakout season.

For Meadows, he spent two years with the Stingers. Philippe further stated that “Ossie” came in ready and handled his role coming off the bench with class.

“Rolontae has been with us for four years and he’s been one of our pride and joy players. Every year he’s improved. He’s from Moore’s Island but decided to stay in Grand Bahama every summer, and, every Christmas and train and travel with our summer club and improve his basketball game.



“Rolontae was someone we really wanted to get off to school because we feel he deserved it and worked hard for it, and, like we preach to our kids in practice, take care of things on the court and we’ll take care of things for them as far as getting recognized. He’s a great leader, a great guy and smart kid out there on the court.

“Oswald, he’s just been a special player and you don’t come across those kinds of players very often. He came in from Agape (Christian Academy) ready. He came in for us last year. He could have been a starter for us but we decided to bring him off the bench because he had that kind of spark.

“He was disciplined and more importantly he was mature enough to take on that role. But this year he improved so much, becoming the starting point guard on the junior national team for The Bahamas. We knew he was the best point guard in high school basketball and I think he proved that this year. Every game we won, it was because of Oswald’s ball control and his ability to control a basketball game.”



Both players came away with Most Valuable Player awards this past season. Meadows led the way for the Stingers when they took down the Tabernacle Falcons in the Tip-Off Classic championship, 65-45, back in January. Meadows finished with 19 points in that win.

A month later, Knowles’ 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds lifted the Stingers over the C.C. Sweeting Cobras to win their first Hugh Campbell Championship, 81-68.