Sprinters put on great showing at 2020 High School Track and Field Championships

BLAZING SPEED – Terrance Jones of the Tabernacle Falcons, centre, runs away with the Under 20 Boys’ 100 metre gold medal this past Thursday, March 5, at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex during the 2020 Wayne Smith/Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The 2020 Wayne Smith/Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships were one to behold this past week, March 3-6.

Headed into day four, March 6, the Sister Mary Patricia Russell Panthers held a slim, four-point lead over the reigning junior division champions, the Tabernacle Falcons. The Panthers finished day three (March 5) leading with 402 points, while the Falcons sat in second place with 398 points. In third place were the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors with 236 points, while the Jack Hayward Junior Stars rounded out the top four with 181 points at the end of that day.

Meanwhile, the Falcons held a commanding lead over the senior division, with 475.5 points. The St. George’s Jaguars stood in second place 328 points, followed by the Jack Hayward Wildcats with 268 points, while the Sunland Stingers held 244 points headed into the final day.

The young stars of tomorrow proved that the future of sprinting in the country is in good hands.

The 400 metre finals were one of the marquee contests this past Thursday (March 5). Running with the Under 13 Girls’ 400m title was BMES’ Rizpah Thompson, who clocked one minute and 2.18 seconds (1:02.18). The Panthers’ Alicia Knowles and Joi Johnson captured the silver and bronze, respectively. Knowles was clocked at 1:03.12, while Johnson finished with a time of 1:04.31.

Knowles headed into the final 150m holding the lead before Thompson came from behind to haul away the gold. As humble as can be, Thompson was simply grateful that she was able to pull off the upset.

“I knew once I put my mind to it, I could achieve it. I had a plan and I knew God was going to work it out for me and I was going to get first place,” she expressed.

Tabernacle’s Joshua Williams was victorious in the Under 13 Boys’ Quartermile final. He came across the finish line in 1:00.55. His teammate, Ziah Henfield captured the silver in the time of 1:01.94. The Sunland Stingers’ Sonyco Ilet settled for the bronze in the time of 1:09.10.

Williams said after the win, “I could only give glory to God for blessing me to execute all these races and field events and allow me to do good.”

The Stingers’ Shatalya Dorsett was superb in the Under 15 Girls’ 400m final. She secured the gold in the time of 59.77 seconds. The Falcons’ Treasure Burrows took the silver in the time of 1.01.23, while the Panthers’ Shania Miller took the bronze in 1:02.85.

Malik Wood struck gold for the Falcons in the Under 15 Boys’ 400m final with a time of 54.29 seconds. His teammate in Jordan Williams came away with the silver medal in the time of 54.83 seconds and Sister Mary’s Roshane Tucket took home the bronze in 55.88 seconds.

In the Under 17 Girls’ 400m final, Cassidra Thompson added another gold medal for the Falcons when she took first place in the time of 59.20 seconds. Her teammate, Alexandria Smith took the silver in the time of 1:02.31. Sunland’s Reginae Bastian settled for the bronze in the time of 1:04.97.

Eight Mile Rock High’s Shemar Smith ran away with the gold medal for the Blue Jays in the Under 17 Boys’ 400m final, clocking a time of 51.30 seconds. Tabernacle’s Zaiden Cox took the silver in 52.42 seconds and the Blue Jays’ Nevardo Laing took the bronze in 52.69 seconds.

The Falcons’ Collinique Farrington repeated as the Under 20 Girls’ 400m champion and clocked 59.45 seconds while doing so. Sunland’s Glennae Forbes took the silver in 1:01.44 and the Jaguars’ Jamia Willams took the bronze in 1:08.24.

The Wildcats went one and two in the Under 20 Boys’ 400m final, with Keon Williams securing gold in the time of 49.04 seconds, and Montel Colebrooke taking silver in 50.15 seconds. The Falcons’ Makaylin Forbes captured the bronze in 50.52 seconds.

Williams’ strategy of maintaining his energy on the back stretch paid off beautifully.

“My plan was to get out for the first 40 metres, maintain the back stretch going into the final 200 metres, build up my speed in the last 150 metres and just push hard in the end.”

The 100m finals concluded day three (March 5), as the Falcons took gold in five of those eight championships.

The Falcons’ 100m gold medal haul was highlighted by CARIFTA gold medalist Terrence Jones dominating in the Under 20 Boys’ final. Jones secured the gold in a blazing time of 10.64 seconds. The Wildcats’ Romeo McKenzie took the silver in 11.07 seconds and the Falcons’ Juwan Rigby finished with the bronze in the time of 11.27 seconds.

Dirshon Dean won another gold for the Falcons in the Under 13 Boys’ 100m finale.

Dean came away with a time of 13.72 seconds, ahead of his teammate, Patrick Bethel who clocked 13.99 to win the silver. The Panthers’ Jeremy McGregor secured the bronze with a time of 14.06 seconds.

Stephanique Dean later secured the gold medal amongst the Under 17 Girls’ field. Dean came across the tape in the time of 12.89 seconds. BMES’ Ashinaye Dickenson took home the silver with a time of 13.69 seconds. Tabernacle’s Vanessa Hewitt would win the bronze in the time of 13.86 seconds.

“I came in believing I could do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Dean said after the race, “And if I put effort into it, I could win this race.”

Moments later, the Falcons’ Zion Campbell and Linden Johnson would secure the gold and silver respectively, for their team. Campbell narrowly edged Johnson at the line in the time of 11.41 seconds, while Johnson was clocked at 11.42 seconds. The bronze went to EMRH’s Henricuss Maycock, who was timed at 11.88 seconds.

Damasvia Dames continued the gold rush for the Falcons when she took first place in the Under 10 Girls’ 100m finale in 12.99 seconds. Her teammate, Leniqua Black finished with the silver medal in the time of 13.24 seconds. The Jaguars’ Danah LeFleur took the bronze with a time of 13.28 seconds.

The Under 13 Girls’ 100m title went to the Panthers’ Sarai Hart, who clocked a time of 14.57 seconds. Tabernacle’s Trinity Smith won the silver in the time of 14.61 seconds and taking the bronze was the Panthers’ Frankiera Ferguson with a time of 15.17 seconds.

The Stingers’ Kaily Pratt won the Under 15 Girls 100m title with a time of 13.02 seconds. Shania Adderley, representing the Panthers won the silver in the time of 13.27 seconds and winning the bronze was Phoebe Thompson, with a time of 13.29 seconds.

Tucket would secure gold for the Panthers in the Under 15 Boys’ 100m championship by clocking a time of 12.24 seconds. Jack Hayward Junior’s Joshua Johnson came away with the silver medal in 12.29 seconds and winning the bronze was Tabernacle’s Quinton Gordon in the time of 12.44 seconds.

The 200m champions were crowned Wednesday, March 4. They were as follows: Under 13 Boys - Joshua Williams (Tabernacle); Under 13 Girls - Lanika Black (Tabernacle); Under 15 Boys - Malik Wood (Tabernacle); Under 15 Girls - Shatalya Dorsett (Sunland); Under 17 Boys - Shemar Smith (EMRH; Under 17 Girls - Stephanique Dean (Tabernacle) , Under 20 Boys - Terrence Jones (Tabernacle) and Under 20 Girls - Collininque Farrington (Tabernacle)

The 800m champions were also decided on March 4. Taking those championships were: Under 13 Girls - Rizpah Thompson (BMES); Under 13 Boys - Ziah Henfield (Tabernacle); Under 15 Girls - Alexis Smith (Tabernacle); Under 15 Boys - Jordan Williams (Tabernacle); Under 17 Girls - Cassidra Thompson (Tabernacle); Under 17 Boys - Matthew Henfield (Tabernacle); Under 29 Girls - Delicia Boothe and Under 20 Boys - Adante King (BMES).