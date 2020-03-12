Sports continue to provide assistance to civic groups and families

MUCH NEEDED – Mervie Knowles, who operates Home Away from Home, is pictured centre receiving the donation made by Bahamas RoadMasters’ President Marcel Major, left, and Vice President Michael Cunningham, right. See more photos on Page 23 (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Sport continues to be a vehicle in assisting various charities, civic organizations and even families in this day and time.

The latest example of that gesture was illustrated last week, when the Bahamas RoadMasters (BRM) out of New Providence visited Grand Bahama to make two special donations.

Thanks to the funds raised from their Bahamas Half Marathon that was held back in November 2019 in New Providence, the sporting organization donated part proceeds to assist Home Away from Home, which houses the elderly and handicapped, as well as families that were harshly affected by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

President of BRM Marcel Major, who disclosed that the club has existed since 1990, said the main purpose for the group has always been giving back.

“Our signature race that we have every year … we’ll be going into our eighth year this year, is the Bahamas Half Marathon. From that we raise money for charities and part proceeds we donate to deserving charities.

“Last year we voted on different charities. One of them that won was the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. That was before the hurricane. However, after the hurricane we realized we would have to do some assistance to other persons as well.

“So, the club decided to give money to a deserving charity on one of the affected islands and we did so here in Freeport. We also invited our club members in Nassau to identify a family member that was affected on the island and we are here to present charitable funds to eight of those family members.

“We’re the only organized running club in the country. We’ve been established since 1990 and we train persons for long distance running and do it casually,” he shared, “Our main focus and what we specialize in is raising money for charity.

“We were very excited to give back to persons who were in need as well,” said Major.

Mervie Knowles, who is the facility operator at Home Away from Home, was delighted that her civic organization were selected as recipients as the home is currently undergoing renovations.

“We’re actually doing repairs to the rooms. This will actually help us to pay the workers off for the jobs they’re doing.

“We had damages to our roof, the ceiling fell in during the storm and some of the beds got messed up.

“Since the storm, thought, everything has been great. People have come in and brought a lot of food and different things. But, we still put a plea out there. We have two more buildings, one is a homeless shelter and one is assisted living, and we still need those two roofs repaired.”

BRM Vice President Michael Cunningham understood what the assistance would mean for the families and the Home Away from Home, and said he hoped the message of being your brother’s keep resonates as a result.

“Everyone has been very receptive. In particular, they’re looking at persons coming outside of Grand Baham and providing that kind of assistance. It really shows that The Bahamas cares when you have assistance coming from outside of Freeport, proper,” he concluded.