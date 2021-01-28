Son of deceased Bahamian sports legend signs with Cincinnati Reds

SIGNED WITH REDS – Ariel Almonte, second left, stands with representatives of the Cincinnati Reds at his signing day on January 15, 2021.

Approximately 10 years after sports icon Wesley “Tanka” Williams suddenly passed away, his 17-year-old son, Ariel Almonte, excitedly signed a $1.85 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

Almonte was born in the Dominican Republic in 2003.

The signing took place once on January 15. According to MLB (Major League Baseball) Pipeline, Almonte was ranked 26th among international prospects. The 6’1’’ left-handed outfielder was highly touted by scouts for his hitting ability.

Almonte signed the document in front of his mom, Josefina.



According to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, “Almonte can flat-out hit." At the plate, he generates tons of backspin and can drive the ball to all fields, particularly to left-center. He has a feel for the strike zone and shows an advanced ability to recognize pitches," said Sanchez.

“There’s not much swing-and-miss to his game. On defense, he projects to have a plus arm and has a chance to be an everyday right fielder in the big leagues. Like most prospects his age, Almonte is working on improving his reads and routes from both corner-outfield positions.”



Almonte was one of three players of Bahamian roots to sign contracts with MLB organizations at the beginning of the international signing period. Grand Bahamian Adari Grant signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, while Evan Sweeting of New Providence signed with the San Diego Padres.



His father, Williams, was a native of Eight Mile Rock and has a basketball court named in his honor here in the EMR community.

According to Almonte’s aunt, Jacquelyn Williams-Argyle, she described her brother as someone who wanted to see young people thrive on top of being a huge sports enthusiast.



“Tanka was a sports enthusiast and all-around athlete, he coached youth and adult football, basketball, softball, and volleyball teams. He was also very passionate about junkanoo and later moved to his deceased parents’ home, the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“There, he became an unofficial ambassador for the Bahamas introducing junkanoo and furthered his legacy as an agent of change in the lives of the people he met.



“It was always Tanka’s goal to assist young people in fulfilling their dreams of excelling in sports. His most significant goal was realized on January 15, 2021, when his son was a top international prospect who signed with the Cincinnati Reds organization in the presence of his (Ariel’s) mother Josefina Almonte.”

Williams passed away July 31, 2011 at the Princess Margaret Hospital, and was described by others as a “giant of a man with a big heart to match his height.”