Shryone Kemp leaping to success at MSUM

SHYRONE KEMP

Former Tabernacle Falcons’ Shryone Kemp was widely known for his “leap out the gym” ability during his high school career as a basketball player.

But the 6’3’’ jumping dynamo has since transitioned nicely to track and field, particularly in the jumps (triple, high and long) as an athlete at Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM).

Kemp added to MSUM’s recent slate of success while competing at the Bemidji State Open Indoor event on Saturday, January 25 in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The budding triple jumper won the men’s triple jump competition at 14.28 meters, edging fellow teammate Tyler Berby who placed second at 13.31m.

This daily reached out to Kemp’s former track and field coach at Tabernacle, Nickito Johnson, who has been keeping up with Kemp’s journey at the collegiate level.

The revered track and field coach shared he has been more than proud with how “Shy” has progressed, now in his sophomore year.

“I am very impressed with Shy thus far as a student competing in college. Once he continues to build on his core strength and understand, as far as track goes, how to run and what sprinting is ball about, I think he’s going to do well.

“His triple jump is coming along steady, his high jump is coming a long steady, as well as his long jump. Right now, it’s about him getting his inner core strength together.”

Johnson furthered this Kemp’s humility also played a big role in the steady climb of his collegiate career.

“What it took was him accepting that he didn’t get what he wanted in terms of a basketball scholarship. From grade eight I was trying to get Shy to compete in track and field. I actually tried teaching him to triple jump from grade eight.

“With his leaping ability and the way his mind shifted, he’s beginning to love track and field now. The more he loves it the more he participates he’s focusing on getting better. That’s basically it in a nutshell, once he begins to love track and field, the sky’s the limit.

“He’s a good kid and deserves to get that quality education.”

In 2019, Kemp earned two All-NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) honors at NSIC Outdoor Championships on May 10, 2019). He finished second in the high jump at 1.98m and placed second in the triple jump at 14.85m. Kemp also won the triple jump at the Ron Masanz Classic and at the Dordt Invite on March 6, 2019.

Kemp was not the only Grand Bahamian that found some success at the Bemidji State Open. Former Bishop Michael Eldon Warrior and current freshman Ty Dawkins outlasted sophomore, fellow Grand Bahamian and former Falcon, Shaquiel Higgs to win the the 60-meter dash.

Higgs is also a member of the MSUM track and field team. Dawkins ran a winning time of 6.98 seconds, while Higgs followed closely with a time of 7.16 seconds.

Last year, Dawkins was a member of the 4x100m relay squad that finished fourth at NSIC Outdoor Championships with a time of 41.86 seconds. He won the 400m at the Cobber Twilight on April 23, 2019, with an effort of 49.54 seconds. The BMES product also finished fifth in the 400m at the NSIC Indoor Championships on February 23, 2019, with a time of 51.57 seconds.

He then won the 60m dash at the Bison Open on February 2, 2019, in the time of 7.08 seconds.

As for Higgs’ 2019 season, he competed in the sprint events, earning sixth-place finishes at the NSIC Outdoor Championships, finishing sixth in the 100m (10.75 seconds) and sixth in the 200m (21.69 seconds). He was part of the 4x100m relay team that finished fourth at the NSIC Outdoor Championships along with Dawkins. He also won the 100m and 200m at the Masanz Classic on March 27, 2019, and won the 100m at the Dordt Invite.