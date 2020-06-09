Sherman “Tank” Williams hopes ongoing protests sparks change

SHERMAN ‘TANK’ WILLIAMS

Bahamian Heavyweight Boxing Champion Sherman “Tank” Williams hopes to be back in the ring in the near future. Due to the growing concern of COVID-19 back in January, his fight against African-born, Jack Mulowayi had to be postponed.

The fight was scheduled to take place January 18 at the Epic Center in Hamburg, Germany.

Now, after returning to his residence in Port. St. Lucie, Florida back in March, the 47-year old Bahamian boxing stalwart is currently back in the gym preparing to take on Mulowayi. No official date was confirmed by “Tank” when he reached out to The Freeport News, but it’s expected that he will continue his training in Copenhagen, Denmark before the fight, still set for Hamburg, Germany.

Parties involved are awaiting the official go-ahead for international flights.

“I started training again because the gyms here (Florida) are open. Denmark and Germany should be back on line by July or so. There are still no international flights, but I’m back in the gym getting prepared,” he told this daily.



The Bahamian pro has a 42-15-2 win, loss and draw record, having won his last fight against Stacy Fraser on April 13, 2019, at his second annual Backyard Rumble promotion, staged at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau, New Providence.



With the rise of the COVD-19 pandemic, Williams was forced to postpone the third Backyard Rumble until further notice. He was also traveling throughout Europe, training other boxers while preparing for his fight with Mulowayi.

Even with his mind fixed on his upcoming bout, much like the world, Williams said he could not help but be conscious of the civil unrest that is ongoing in the United States. Protests were sparked across all 50 states of America after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, with four police officers involved.

Since Floyd's death, which was caught on camera and went viral, many have come out to speak and protest.



Williams lent his voice, in sympathy to the family of Floyd and expressed the desire for police reform.

