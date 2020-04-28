Shalonda Neely recognized for efforts on, off the court

SHALONDA NEELY, Jacksonville University Dolphins

The Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference, which the Jacksonville University Dolphins play in, announced the Winter Winners for Life Team this past Thursday (April 23) which honors one student-athlete from each of the nine colleges in the conference, who displays excellence on and off the court.

Grand Bahama native and center for the Dolphins, Shalonda Neely was one of the nine names selected for the esteemed honour last week. The 6’0’’ center was championed for becoming a driving force on the school’s campus and around the community of Jacksonville, along with her skill set that made her a vital part of the Dolphins’ success in collegiate women’s basketball.

Neely’s leadership to provide hurricane relief after Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and, being the only student-athlete to enter the Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling programme at Jacksonville University, were chief among the committee’s reasons to select Neely.

In a communication with Neely, she told The Freeport News the announcement initially came as a surprise to her but she was honoured that her genuine efforts did not go unnoticed.

“Becoming a part of the ASUN Winter Winters for Life Team was a surprise for me. I thank God for this acknowledgment. It shows that nothing you do goes unnoticed. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to represent The Bahamas.

“These past years at JU have been filled with growth and new experiences. The staff, students, and community is extremely supportive.

“I’m thankful I got to meet these wonderful people. This programme means so much to me. They have become my extended family and I know I can always depend on them,” Neely expressed.

When it comes to her interest in counseling, the red-shirt senior stressed that she always had a passion for helping others. It only took her a few occasions of volunteering with various organizations for her interest in counseling to blossom.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping others, but I didn’t choose my Master’s Programme until my senior year. After my internship and volunteering at several organizations my interest in counseling grew. I want to have a career that’s meaningful and gives me an opportunity to change the lives of others.”

September 2019 is documented as a daunting time for The Bahamas as her hometown of Grand Bahama, along with Abaco, was severely ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

With the help of her friends and connections in the community of Jacksonville, her Bahamian Relief Initiative came together seamlessly.

“Getting others involved in The Bahamas' relief initiative just took me and my friends getting the word out. My connections in the community made it easier to organize.”

Neely’s head coach at JU, Darnell Haney, was quoted by Athletics Communications writer Maura Parks saying, “This is a testament to Shalonda's character and to what being a student-athlete in our program is all about.”

The quote continued: “I'm so proud of the impact Shalonda has made on our campus, in the city of Jacksonville, and in her home country. She gets it and I'm glad our wonderful conference recognizes that. Salute to her and all of the other winners. It's about making a positive impact, and Shalonda did that both on and off the floor.”

Neely averaged 7.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, shot 61 percent from the field and recorded 20 steals this past season. The Dolphins finished with a 14-16 record overall and went 7-9 in conference play.