Shalonda finds basketball home with Flash Agency

SIGNED – Shalonda Neely, center, has signed with FIBA Agency; Flash Agency hoping to take her basketball career to the next level overseas. Neely represented The Bahamas back in 2018 at the FIBA Centrobasket Women’s Championship in Puerto Rico. (PHOTO: JOHN-MARC NUTT)

Shalonda Neely is ready to take her basketball talents to the next level and has entrusted Flash Agency to enable her to attain greater heights.

The announcement, the connection to Flash Agency, was made on Wednesday, April 29. The disclosure came via the social media pages of Neely and the agency. Neely has been showered with well wishes from family and friends and is now confidently looking forward to the journey ahead with her sights set on making an impact playing basketball overseas.

When asked what made her most comfortable choosing the sporting agency, Neely said, the company’s sound reputation representing some of her former teammates made all the difference.



“I got a lot of good news about the agency from my old teammates. The agency's personnel are hardworking and dedicated to their players. This is also a business, so I have to perform and do my part. After speaking with the agent, I was confident in his ability to help me further my career,” Neely shared.

The 6´0´´ center, who, spent the past four years playing for the Jacksonville University Dolphins (JU), is confident that her game can translate to the next level and added that she plans to strengthen other aspects of her game.



“I feel my post skills will work well wherever I end up overseas, but I need to work on shooting more and ball handling. There’s always room for improvement.”



Neely thanked a number of people for her development as a player. Included were the revered Gladstone “Moon” McPhee of the HOYTES Development Program; Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who formerly coached Neely during her tenure at JU; and coaches at her former high school, St. George’s High. The ASUN Winter Winners for Life Team selectee, was immensely grateful for the roles they played in her life.



“I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity, for life, health and strength, for my extremely supportive family. I would also like to thank my coaches at St. George’s, Coach Moon McPhee, Coach Yo, Coach Tito, Coach Daphne, Coach Darniel Haney, and all my JU coaches past and present.



“I really appreciate everyone who supported and believed in me. I am grateful for everything I've accomplished and am eager to embrace all that the future has for me. Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank my agency, Flash Agency, for seeing my potential and giving me this opportunity to make my dreams a reality.”

Flash Agency, in making the announcement if the signing, described Neely as someone who not only brings the necessary on-court skills to make a team better, she also adds value as someone who leads by example.

“Flash Agency is happy to announce the signing of Bahamian post player Shalonda Neely from Jacksonville University.

“Shalonda is a versatile forward/center with an elite face-up game. The ASUN conference leader in field-goal percentage, Shalonda finishes at an elite level and has good shooting touch in the mid-range.

“In addition to scoring, Shalonda is an elite out of area rebounder on both ends of the floor. Size, strength, and athleticism helps her block shots and get steals defensively, which lead to her teams getting out in transition.

“A great communicator, Shalonda does a good job being the voice and anchor of her team's defense. Shalonda is the consummate team player who finds ways to help her teams win big.”

The agency is a FIBA (International Basketball Federation) and FIFA (International Football (Soccer) Association) representation agency, and, has signed athletes from more than 35 countries.

In 11 starts this past season, Neely led the ASUN Conference in field goal percentage at 61 percent for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.6 points per game and grabbing 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Her most well-rounded game for the season came in an 88-81 victory over Kennesaw State on February 22. Neely posted 20 points on seven-for-13 shooting from the field, and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Neely was recently named to the ASUN Winter Winners for Life Team, which recognizes student-athletes for their excellence on the court and efforts made to make the community around them better.