Safety important as YMCA begins phased reopening

THE YMCA

After closing its doors back on March 16 due to the growing concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA is now in preparation mode for a phased reopening.

Announced by Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson, the phased reopening is slated to begin June 15 with the tennis courts becoming available for persons 55 years or older beginning at 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The YMCA Tennis Academy under the leadership of McArthur Rigby will operate Monday - Thursday and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. All other times the courts must be booked.

Competitive swimming for all registered Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF) members will commence June, 2020. Calls will be made to parents prior to the start date.

The Fitness Center is slated to reopen Monday June 29, 2020 from 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Monday - Fridays and on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pinder-Johnson stated that reservations for use of the facility must be made by members, and other persons can do so by calling ahead at 810-2955.

“Based on guidance from, The Bahamas Government, the World Governing Body of YMCAs and subject matter experts from our Board of Directors, and Health officials on Grand Bahama, our YMCA made informed decisions about our new standard operating procedures and has carefully weighed the benefits and risks of which programs and services we could resume safely.



“Some programs and services may be subject to additional safety protocols not mentioned. This information may change based on new guidance from health officials and The Bahamas Government. However, we are very excited to commence with phase one of the YMCA reopening.

“Members and participants will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines set by The Bahamas Government. To comply with these requirements, we will limit the number of people and usage duration within our YMCA and programs. This includes, but is not limited to, areas and equipment in the Fitness Center, group exercise classes, swimming pool, and tennis courts. Reservations to participate are now required,” Pinder-Johnson outlined.

A group of 10 persons will be allowed to work out in the Fitness Center at a time for one hour, after which there will be a wait period for other reserved groups to enter as the Y’s sanitizing team sanitizes equipment.

Aerobics classes will be held outside on the fields. Dates for the start of classes will be announced at a later date.

“Hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes for equipment will be provided throughout the facility. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.



“Members and participants are encouraged to wear face masks, full shirts, long pants or tights, bring a full-size towel and water bottles.

“Members will be asked to wipe down any equipment they touch before and after use with the disinfectant wipes provided throughout our facilities. Additionally, members might experience wait times to allow time for extra sanitization of equipment in the Fitness Center and in group exercise rooms.”

As the YMCA embraces the “new normal,” Pinder-Johnson was adamant that the safety of the Y’s employees, members and guests is paramount, and stated that strict procedures will be set in place with proper signs placed around the facility.

“During phase one, only active members, registered program participants and approved visitors/guests will be allowed access to the YMCA facility and programs. Members who’ve placed their account on hold will need to give the Y permission to release that hold before they are allowed access.

“We have established new procedures for checking in and out at our facility. The various signage will guide everyone through the process. In addition to you registering (or reserving work out times) at the YMCA one must call us first to get his or her registration started. That number is 810-2955.”

The details of the reopening also urged persons who may not feel well to stay at home. Before access is allowed to the YMCA and/or programs, all staff, members, participants and guests will be required to complete a health assessment, which includes a quick survey and a temperature check.

Specific times will be allotted to the Y’s active and more mature members 55 years of age and over.

Employees will need to sign a new waiver and a new Member Code of Conduct. Program participants will also be required to sign a new waiver upon re-registering.

Pinder-Johnson admitted her “timidness” with the reopening but shared with The Freeport News that after multiple Zoom meetings with other YMCAs around the world, and, the relative authorities she felt comfortable enough to begin the minor reopening of the facility.



“Based on meeting with the proper authorities on the island and walking with them through the facilities, they were quite pleased with what they saw. They gave us guidelines and tips on how we could ensure the safety of individuals, and, also how we could evolve ensuring safety during fitness and exercise.

“I think because of those interactions and the planning regimen that has taken place, it has eased the idea of opening the YMCA once again to the community. We’re all about the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Grand Bahama.

“There was a lot of behind the scenes preparation being done to not only open the doors, but, ensure the safety, which is our priority, of our staff and community at large,” Pinder-Johnson concluded.