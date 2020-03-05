SAA High School Track and Field Championships underway

TIME TO COMPETE – The GBSSAA Wayne Smith/Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships are underway. Seated left to right, at the meet’s press conference Monday, March 3 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex are Aniska Saunders, Marketing for KFC/Pizza Hut; Carla Wildgoose, Pizza Hut; GBSSAA Secretary, Charleen Hamilton; Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations First Vice President, Ravanno Ferguson; Honoree Linda Malcom and Susan Bain, GBACO. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The 2020 Wayne Smith/Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships are officially underway at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The meet began March 3 and will conclude tomorrow, Friday, March 6.

A day prior to the meet, one of half of the honorees the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association (GBSSAA) shared how delighted she was to be recognized at this year’s championships.

While Smith could not be present at the press conference, Malcom extended gratitude on behalf of her colleague. Malcom is a long-time physical education teacher whose career spans over 40 years before she retired in 2015.

“Today, I am happy to see that association (GBSSAA) has recognized both Wayne Smith and I, as long serving physical education teachers.

“Over the next few days I expect to see what we all always expect, the best out of all of our athletes, along with camaraderie and sportsmanship.

“We only ask for them to come out and perform to the best of their abilities because they have worked so hard from the off-season to now, to show what they are able to do. Most of the time these meets serve as qualifiers for them to go to different meets internationally or even at Nationals.

“I expect for these athletes to give all they can and do all they can,” Malcom said.

Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations First Vice President Ravanno Ferguson backed Malcom’s comments, reminding that Island Sports, is where the potential CARIFTA National Team hopefuls should put their best foot forward, in hopes of meeting this year’s standards.

“This year’s Island Sports will prove to be an exciting one as we gear toward the 2020 CARIFTA Trials (March 27-28), as well as High School Nationals (March 12-14).

“We’re looking forward to some exceptional performances by our senior athletes (Under 17 and Under 20). As we know, Freeport is sprint nation and we want to mirror the events we have coming up this year, which are our High School Nationals, which begin the following week in Nassau and then the CARIFTA Trials two weeks after that.

“We’re going to have electronic timing and our wind gauge (to determine official times) and this is a sanctioned meet. So, we’re looking forward to an exciting event,” Ferguson said.

GBSSAA Secretary Charleen Hamilton announced the theme for this year’s meet, “Making Grand Bahama Better and Stronger.” She further thanked Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson for ensuring the facilities would be prepared for the meet.

“We’d also like to thank all the other sponsors for coming on board to assist us this year. We want to invite the community of Grand Bahama to come out and support these athletes.

“Participating teams this year include defending champion, the Tabernacle Falcons, Sunland Stingers, Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors, Jack Hayward Senior and Jnior, St. George’s High School, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High, and Eight Mile Rock High.

“We will also have Louis McDonald coming out of Bimini and also Grand Cay All Age,” Hamilton added. Speaking on behalf of KFC and Pizza Hut, event sponsors, Aniska Saunders shared their enthusiasm for assisting the young athletes during the championships.

“This year KFC and Pizza Hut are pleased to support these championships after such a challenging time as a result of Hurricane Dorian. We are always proud to participate in events that foster the growth and development of the talents of our youth.

“Talent in sports should be encouraged at a young age, so these young athletes will learn the skill and determination it takes not just to excel in sporting competitions but also in their lives.

“This is something we feel very passionate about at KFC and Pizza Hut,” said Saunders.

The Falcons are looking to claim both division titles again but will be faced with some tough competition in both divisions.

Last year, the Junior Falcons edged the former champion, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Panthers in the final standings with a total of 458 points. The Panthers settled for second place with a total of 455 points. The Jack Hayward Junior Stars finished third, with a total of 401 points and were trailed by the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors with a total of 359 points.

The Senior Falcons finished first in the standings with a whopping total of 607.5 points. The St. George’s Jaguars finished in second place with a total of 489.5 points. The BMES Warriors took third place with a total of 459.5 points, while the Jack Hayward Wildcats finished in fourth place with a total of 373 points.

Fifth place went to the EMRH Blue Jays, who registered a total of 309.5 points. The Stingers rounded out the top five in that division with a total of 196.5 points.