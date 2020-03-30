Postponed track and field events halts Terrance Jones’ big plans

Terrance Jones

As the days go by more sporting events are being put on hold due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) announced the postponement of the upcoming World Under 20 (U20) Championships, which was set to take place July 7-12 at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Up until the postponement, announced on March 24, The Bahamas had four juniors qualified to compete at the event. That list was headlined by Grand Bahama’s Terrance Jones (200 meters), along with Jaida Knowles (100m), Wendall Miller (100m Hurdles) and Megan Moss (400m).

Commenting on the magnitude of the global pandemic was Jones’ coach John Ingraham. With the remainder of track and field season left uncertain, Ingraham shared with The Freeport News that the 2019 CARIFTA gold medalist had high hopes of building off of last year’s breakout season. I

“He was really looking forward to the World U20s; not only that, but this whole season. We were taking it one step at a time, and, when it came time for that meet we would have known exactly what we wanted to do at that point and time.

“CARIFTA was going to be his opening statement but that too was postponed. It’s not even just him, but all the other athletes that were promising to make the team were very disappointed. I thought, too, that it was going to be a breakout year for all the other kids in my programme (Heats Athletics),” he expressed.

Ingraham went on to give some insight about the strategy that would have been utilized when the time drew near for the U20 championships. The objective was to select the event that would give Jones the best chance of securing gold.

Up to the announcement that the event would be postponed, Jones ranked 13th on the World U20 rankings for the 200m. Prior to that, Jones clocked 21.03 seconds in the 200m at a local event in New Providence. That time had him in the top three among the world juniors.

Since that event, South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile (20.43 seconds), his fellow countryman Phatutshedzo Maswangyani (20.50 seconds) and Jamaica’s Antonio Wilson (20.52) have moved into the top three.

“Even so, we wanted to break Usain Bolt’s record this year, 19.93 seconds. I think Terrance was on par to do. He also had plans of making the Olympic team and being a part of something special.

“But moving forward I have them working out about three days a week. I gave each person their own separate workout to keep their bodies in some kind of condition, and, to keep their minds right at this time.”

Disappointed as well, was Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) President Drumeco Archer.

He ultimately expressed through a written statement, that the athletes’ safety is chief among priorities at this point in time.

“The postponement of World Juniors is a testimony of the collective global fight against the virus. Like the postponement of the Olympic Games, these are similar steps that must be taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Though we are saddened by these turn of events, which has put track and field and global sports in a tailspin, we recognize that life has changed for the entire world.

“We just want to get past this and head back to the track as quickly as practicable, with the safety of our athletes being our paramount concern and priority,” he concluded.