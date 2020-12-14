Ole Miss Lady Rebels remain undefeated, Eagles now at 3-1

UNDEFEATED – Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Lady Rebels (4-0) are clicking on all cylinders, rolling to their fourth-straight win this past weekend. Meanwhile, another Bahamian-flavored NCAA team is having success as well. Franco Miller Jr. and his Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-1. (PHOTOS: OLE MISS ATHLETICS/FGCU ATHLETICS)

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Lady Rebels (4-0) are clicking on all cylinders at this point as they rolled to their fourth-straight win this past weekend. Meanwhile, another Bahamian-flavored NCAA team is having success as well. Franco Miller Jr. and his Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-1.

Ole Miss rolled past Mississippi Valley State (MSVU), 86-46 this past Saturday, December 12. It’s the first time the team has gotten off to a 4-0 start since the 2016-2017 season.

In 17 minutes of action Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt chipped in with five points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals. Shakira Austin led the Lady Rebels with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Madison Scott added 17 points, pulled down eight rebounds and came away with two steals. Donnetta Johnson totaled 14 points and grabbed three rebounds.

The Lady Rebels continued to show a high level of tenacity on the defensive end as they forced MSVU to turn the ball over 28 times.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action on Tuesday, December 15 when they welcome Jackson State to The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

With the ongoing climate, and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Coach Yo expressed that it’s urgent to remind her players every day to be grateful to play the game. While the Rebels had a shaky start to the game, the third-year head coach was pleased with the team’s defensive effort in the second half.



“I do understand the environment we’re in with the pandemic, and with m, it’s important to remind our players how grateful they need to be and we all need to be to come out here and play the game that we love.

“I was really happy with our defensive effort in the second half.”

At this point in the season it’s important to find consistency with a starting line-up. It was noted that Coach Yo has started Scott, Austin, Johnson, Mimi Reid and Taylor Smith for the past four games. That is the first time since McPhee-McCuin’s first season that the same starting line-up has been utilized.

Meanwhile, in collegiate men’s basketball Franco Miller Jr. and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles also kept their undefeated streak alive this past weekend. The Eagles improved to 3-1 with their 66-62 win over the Miami Hurricanes on December 12.

In 18 minutes of action the Bahamian 6’3’’ guard finished with five points on one-of-three shooting from the field and made all two of his free throw attempts. He also had three steals and one rebound.



The Eagles took care of business against Florida National University on December 5 with a 91-74 win. The former Tabernacle Falcon finished with eight points, two steals and one rebound to help the Eagles score the win.

However, his highest scoring effort for the season came in a 76-54 loss to the University of South Florida back on December 2. Miller Jr. totaled 10 points, two rebounds and one steal in the loss.



So far, the budding collegiate star is taking his opportunities seriously and has expressed that he is grateful to be one of the many Bahamians to make it to the collegiate ranks.

“Being one of the many players to come (to the United States) from The Bahamas to play basketball is something I really take pride in. Growing up I’ve seen a lot of people try to do what I’ve done, but due to their circumstances, they didn’t get the chance.



“So, I’m thankful to be granted this opportunity with not just one school but two, to play Division One basketball.”

The Eagles will return to the court on December 16 when they take on the Florida International Panthers.