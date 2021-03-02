Noah Eisenberg hopes to assist with island’s soccer program

HOPING TO GIVE BACK – Professional soccer player for the Llangefni Town FC (Football Club), left, hopes to one day return to Freeport, Grand Bahama, where his grandfather resides, and give back to the soccer community. He is pictured receiving his jersey for the football ball club in Wales. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAH EISENBERG)

Like many other sporting clubs, organizations and entities on the island of Grand Bahama, soccer was dealt a huge blow by the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which entered into The Bahamas in March, 2020.



There is much hope that the sport of soccer will continue to develop, nevertheless. One pro soccer player, Noah Eisenberg, who has ties to Grand Bahama, hopes to, one day, help with the continued development.

The 23-year old, who is originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was the first Canadian-born player to sign with a professional soccer team in Wales. He is with the Llangefni Town FC (Football Club). His professional soccer career began in Belgium, and he later transitioned to playing in Northern Ireland.

However, the midfielder’s heart for Grand Bahama began to blossom during a trip to the island with his grandparents when he was four-years old. Although his grandmother passed away five years ago, his grandfather remains a resident of the island.

In that light, Eisenberg made it known that he certainly does plan to come back to Grand Bahama and assist where he can, in furthering soccer on the island. Eisenberg also shared that he developed a relationship with local coach Mark Hardy, who he credited with doing an excellent job with the boys’ soccer club at the Freeport Rugby and Football Club.

Eisenberg believes and wants to give players on the island hope that they too, can still find golden opportunities within the sport.

“I’m looking forward to coming back whenever I can. I got very close with the boys there at the Rugby Club, and Mark Hardy does an excellent job at giving soccer opportunities for the kids and the coaching is very high level.

“They do a really good job at giving kids opportunities to go to college, or even go pro. There are opportunities if they (kids) have the drive. When I spoke with Mark two years ago, he had a few of them get scholarships to the United States, and then from there some of them went pro for a few years in Sweden, and Iceland and places like that.

“There really are opportunities and it’s about working hard, filming the training and trying to get your name out there. Of course, being on an island you’re limited in terms of who can see you and showcase you. But there still are opportunities. It’s about being smart, filming your sessions, working hard every day on the pitch and going hard in your practices. You can make the inroads if you really want something bad enough.”



As Eisenberg has witnessed the level of training here on the island and also abroad, he can confirm that the training level locally is on par with the pro level. He also attested that Bahamian players have what it takes physically to succeed at the highest level. Eisenberg recalled that when he was 13 he participated in a soccer match here on the island, The Bahamas versus Canada.

At the time he was really impressed with the level of play on the island. With that knowledge and his current professional level training, Eisenberg hopes to inject his expertise into the lives of players on the island.

“Now that I’m starting my professional career, I think I can bring a lot of elements in terms of experience, but I want to remind everyone, and I would show them on the field that we are all capable of getting to a higher level.



“Freeport has extremely physical players, and I think I can show them a bit more technical and tactical things now to help them. There are a lot of great pieces in Freeport, and it’s just about getting the right guidance to put it all together,” he concluded.